The mother of the mother -in -law of Lucia Carballal was Jewish. His ancestors were expelled from our country in 1492 and several generations lived in Morocco. They returned to Spain in the sixties, and the woman wanted to visit the tomb of the Catholic Monarchs, in Granada. Once in front of her, he muttered: “We have returned.” This anecdote inspired the Madrid playwright ‘Ours’a function that today lifts the curtain at the Valle-Inclán Theater, where it will be until April 6, within the programming of the National Dramatic Center. Own Lucia Carballal He directs the function, whose cast they integrate Miki Esparbé, Marina Fantini, Mona Martínez, Manuela Paso, Ana Polvorosa, Gon Ramos and the children Mauro Alba Fernández Vargas, Vera Fernández Vargas, Asier Heras Toledano and Sergio Marañón Raigal.

‘Ours’ tells the story of a family of Sephardic origin who returned to Spain in the sixties. After Dinorah’s death, his daughter Reina summons his relatives to comply with the Aveluta Jewish custom to celebrate the duel and that leads the relatives closest to the deceased to meet and depart from the world for seven days. “Talking about the family was the first motivation that I had when writing this text,” explains Lucía Carballal. The family as a place that is always returned, in which the great patterns are always repeated, follow the playwright. «The family is the place where we confront ourselves with the most tremendous fears, not only the loss of parents, but also that generational relief. In the end it is that place we return again and again, to learn to overcome the greatest fears and the greatest difficulties ».

The choice of a Sephardic family, which retains its traditions, allows the author to look at her from a different perspective for being “a family other than ours.” «’Ours’ is a secular family, but, however, retains certain traditions, Rites, recipes, songs, which continue to form their identity and that have also had to guard with much effort over the centuries so that they do not miss ». The identity and conflict between the individual and the community are other issues that the function addresses.

But that conservation of the past is at the same time an opportunity to look at the future. “Queen,” his interpreter has, Mona Martínez– He needs to honor his past to be able to live in peace his future ». «I feel that only the fact of being there, together, sharing a space, repeating something that many generations have made before, can be revealing. It may allow to build, and to bet, for a possible future. And maybe it is also an opportunity for theater ».