End of the match, Ourense CF 0, Valencia 2.

90’+6′

Second half ends, Ourense CF 0, Valencia 2.

90’+5′

Miguel Prado (Ourense CF) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

90’+5′

Foul by Miguel Prado (Ourense CF).

90’+5′

Sergi Canós (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

90’+2′

Diego López (Valencia) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.

90’+2′

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Gonzalo Di Renzo.

90’+2′

Corner, Ourense CF. Corner committed by Sergi Canós.

90’+2′

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Fran Carmona.

90’+1′

The fourth referee has announced 5 minutes of added time.

90′

Stopped shot. Álex Gil (Ourense CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

89′

Offside, Valencia. César Tárrega tried a through ball but Diego López was in an offside position.

88′

Substitution in Valencia, Pablo López enters the field replacing Umar Sadiq.

87′

Offside, Ourense CF. Miguel Prado tried a through ball but Juanma Bravo was in an offside position.

87′

Corner, Ourense CF. Corner committed by Jesús Vázquez.

85′

Álex Gil (Ourense CF) right footed shot from the center of the box missed.

84′

André Almeida (Valencia) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

84′

Foul by Fran Carmona (Ourense CF).

84′

Gonzalo Di Renzo (Ourense CF) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Prada with a cross into the area.

83′

Corner, Ourense CF. Corner committed by Rubén Iranzo.

80′

Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box missed.

80′

Offside, Ourense CF. Miguel Prado tried a through ball but Álex Gil was in an offside position.

79′

Substitution, Ourense CF. Álex Gil enters the field replacing Alberto Gil.

79′

Substitution, Ourense CF. Gonzalo Di Renzo replaces Jerin Ramos.

78′

Gooooool! Ourense CF 0, Valencia 2. Umar Sadiq (Valencia) right footed shot from the center of the box.

78′

Foul by Pepelu (Valencia).

78′

Jerin Ramos (Ourense CF) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

77′

Stopped shot. Jesús Vázquez (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

76′

Sergi Canós (Valencia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross into the area.

76′

Substitution, Valencia, André Almeida enters the field replacing Martín Tejón.

75′

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Álex Zalaya.

74′

Shot saved low to the left. Álex Zalaya (Ourense CF) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Raúl Prada.

73′

Corner, Ourense CF. Corner committed by César Tárrega.

72′

Foul by Martín Tejón (Valencia).

72′

Xesc Fullana (Ourense CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

72′

Substitution, Ourense CF. Juanma Bravo enters the field replacing Josema Raigal.

71′

Jerin Ramos (Ourense CF) right footed shot from outside the box missed.

70′

Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Iranzo enters the field replacing Dimitri Foulquier.

69′

Substitution in Valencia, Diego López enters the field replacing Germán Valera.

69′

Substitution, Valencia, César Tárrega enters the field replacing Cristhian Mosquera.

69′

Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

69′

Foul by Javier Carbonell (Ourense CF).

67′

Ángel Sánchez (Ourense CF) hits the post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

64′

Umar Sadiq (Valencia) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sergi Canós.

64′

Foul by Jesús Vázquez (Valencia).

64′

Alberto Gil (Ourense CF) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

63′

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Raúl Prada.

62′

Substitution, Ourense CF. Xesc Fullana replaces Alejandro Fidalgo.

62′

Substitution, Ourense CF. Ángel Sánchez enters the field replacing Jairo Noriega.

60′

Foul by Sergi Canós (Valencia).

60′

Miguel Prado (Ourense CF) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

60′

Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia).

60′

Alberto Gil (Ourense CF) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

59′

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Álex Zalaya.

58′

Foul by Javier Carbonell (Ourense CF).

58′

Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

56′

Corner, Ourense CF. Corner committed by Dimitri Foulquier.

51′

Foul by Martín Tejón (Valencia).

51′

Alejandro Fidalgo (Ourense CF) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

50′

Own goal by Fran Carmona, Ourense CF. Ourense CF 0, Valencia 1.

50′

Sergi Canós (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristhian Mosquera.

50′

Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

50′

Foul by Javier Carbonell (Ourense CF).

48′

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Álex Zalaya.

46′

Pepelu (Valencia) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

46′

Foul by Javier Carbonell (Ourense CF).

Second half begins Ourense CF 0, Valencia 0.

45’+1′

First half ends, Ourense CF 0, Valencia 0.

45’+1′

The fourth referee has announced 1 minute of added time.

42′

Shot standing under the sticks at ground level. Umar Sadiq (Valencia) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross into the area.

42′

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Álex Zalaya.

38′

Offside, Ourense CF. Jerin Ramos tried a through ball but Javier Carbonell was in an offside position.

37′

The match resumes.

36′

The match was stopped due to an injury to Fran Carmona (Ourense CF).

35′

Foul by Umar Sadiq (Valencia).

35′

Fran Carmona (Ourense CF) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

31′

Raúl Prada (Ourense CF) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

31′

Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).

29′

Foul by Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia).

29′

Javier Carbonell (Ourense CF) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

20′

Offside, Ourense CF. Álex Zalaya tried a through ball but Javier Carbonell was in an offside position.

17′

Jairo Noriega (Ourense CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box missed.

16′

Foul by Sergi Canós (Valencia).

16′

Miguel Prado (Ourense CF) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

15′

Stopped shot. Jerin Ramos (Ourense CF) left footed shot from outside the box.

13′

Foul by Jesús Vázquez (Valencia).

13′

Alberto Gil (Ourense CF) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

11′

Foul by Martín Tejón (Valencia).

11′

Josema Raigal (Ourense CF) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

9′

Umar Sadiq (Valencia) header from very close range missed.

7′

Stopped shot. Jairo Noriega (Ourense CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

First part begins.

Confirmed lineups for both teams, which take the field to start warm-up exercises