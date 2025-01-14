The King’s Cup continues its course and this Tuesday January 14

They will measure their strength in the O Couto stadium

Ourense CF and Valencia

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.

Ourense CF comes into the match having faced Real Valladolid while Valencia played their last Copa del Rey match against Eldense.

Ourense CF – Valencia

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Ourense CF and Valencia today

The match between Ourense CF and Valencia corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Tuesday, January 14, at O ​​Couto. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on LaLiga TV Bar, Copa del Rey on M+.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.