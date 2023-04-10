Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Oura | Even half of the customers buy Oura based on the recommendation of a friend – however, the CEO does not reveal the number of rings sold.

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Oura | Even half of the customers buy Oura based on the recommendation of a friend – however, the CEO does not reveal the number of rings sold.

American Tom Hale became CEO of smart ring developer Oura a year ago. He has experience in taking two technology companies to the stock market. The goal is for Oura to be third. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Oura’s CEO Tom Hale plans to take the smart ring company to the stock market in the next few years, when the market opens up. Russia’s attack on Ukraine affected the financing possibilities of growth companies, and now Ourakin has had to tighten its belt.

“The Finnish way I’d say it went just fine,” CEO of the smart ring company Oura Tom Hale says about the numbers of the company’s most recent financial year.

From an American business manager, it is of course a joke towards the Finnish meager expression.

#Oura #customers #buy #Oura #based #recommendation #friend #CEO #reveal #number #rings #sold

See also  Shooting | Insects surprised the shooting at the World Championships - Finnish women took team silver in trap
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paolo Fox horoscope today, Monday 10 April 2023: Aries – Virgo

Paolo Fox horoscope today, Monday 10 April 2023: Aries - Virgo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result