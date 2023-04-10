Oura | Even half of the customers buy Oura based on the recommendation of a friend – however, the CEO does not reveal the number of rings sold.

American Tom Hale became CEO of smart ring developer Oura a year ago. He has experience in taking two technology companies to the stock market. The goal is for Oura to be third.

Oura’s CEO Tom Hale plans to take the smart ring company to the stock market in the next few years, when the market opens up. Russia’s attack on Ukraine affected the financing possibilities of growth companies, and now Ourakin has had to tighten its belt.

“The Finnish way I’d say it went just fine,” CEO of the smart ring company Oura Tom Hale says about the numbers of the company’s most recent financial year.

From an American business manager, it is of course a joke towards the Finnish meager expression.