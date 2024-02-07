United Nations (United States) – “The world has entered an era of chaos,” UN Secretary General António Guterres warned on February 7, denouncing the unprecedented divisions of the Security Council, unable to reach an agreement in the face of the “terrible conflicts” that They multiply on the planet.

“There are governments that ignore and undermine the very principles of multilateralism, without being held accountable at all. The Security Council, the main tool for world peace, is stagnant due to geopolitical fissures,” he said when presenting before the United Nations General Assembly your priorities for 2024.

“This is not the first time that the Security Council is divided. But it is the worst. The current dysfunction is deeper and more dangerous,” Guterres warned, before recalling that “during the Cold War, established mechanisms helped manage relations between the superpowers.”

But in “current multipolar world, no such mechanisms exist. Our world has entered an era of chaos,” he warned.

The results “are plain to see: a dangerous and unpredictable pitched battle with total impunity,” said Guterres, concerned about new nuclear proliferation and the development of “new ways to kill each other and for humanity to annihilate itself.” “.

“There is so much anger, hatred and noise in our world today! Every day and at the slightest opportunity there is war, it seems. Terrible conflicts that kill and maim civilians at unprecedented levels. Wars of dialectics. Wars of territory. Cultural wars,” he indicated .

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks before the United Nations General Assembly on February 7, 2024 in New York. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

From Sudan to Ukraine, from Gaza to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, from Yemen to Burma, “along with the proliferation of conflicts, global humanitarian needs are at an unprecedented level, but funding is not up to par,” he lamented.

Guterres calls for reform of the UN Security Council

Guterres urged the international community to seize the occasion of the Future Summit taking place in September in New York, during the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly to “shape multilateralism for the years to come.”

Among the changes “that the world needs”, he recalled his call to deeply reform the Security Council and the international financial system and to establish an “urgent tool to improve international responses to complex global impacts”, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

In his speech, Guterres also mentioned the “war against nature”, “a mad fight”: “We are detonating the systems that sustain us: releasing emissions that cause the implosion of our climate; poisoning the land, sea and air with pollution, and decimating biodiversity.

“The climate crisis continues to be the defining challenge of our time,” he repeated, recalling this issue that he has turned into a crusade of his mandate.

He once again asked States to do more to meet the goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve the objectives to finance the poorest countries in this battle.

“We must make peace with our planet,” he advised.