Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Parliamentary Division participated For the Federal National Council Remotely at the Young Parliamentarians Forum, which was held over a period of three days, within the agenda of the 142nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the Parliamentary Division in the forum was represented by: Sarah Falaknaz and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, members of the UAE Parliamentary Division group in the Union.

The forum’s agenda included a number of sessions, which dealt with the topics of contributing to the work of the 142nd General Assembly from the point of view of youth, parliaments, youth and COVID-19, briefings on electronic dialogues between generations, giving priority to enabling young people to recover after Covid, and the elections for the Young Parliamentarians Forum Council.

The Parliamentary Division participated in the session that discussed the topic of “A New Decade of the Work of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Parliaments on Youth Participation,” and stressed the importance of enhancing and supporting youth participation in Parliament, and presented a presentation on the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in creating the future and providing opportunities to empower youth.

In her intervention during the forum, Sarah Falcknaz said that the world is witnessing exceptional circumstances due to the outbreak of the new Corona virus pandemic, and that this phenomenon has cast its social and economic burdens on young people in various countries of the world, and has led many of them to lose their jobs and work, but the UAE has continued its policy and programs. Supporting youth empowerment, in light of the presence of a leadership that believes in the value of youth and involving them in shaping the features of the future, so it has worked hard to give them the reins of power and qualify them to assume leadership positions. She made a presentation explaining the efforts of the UAE, most notably the appointment of a Minister of State for Youth, and the assumption of three ministerial portfolios, which are artificial intelligence, advanced science, and food security.

“National Social” discusses the social security policy

The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee discussed For the Federal National CouncilDuring a meeting chaired by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, the topic of the Ministry of Community Development’s policy on social security.

The committee also reviewed, during its meeting, which was attended by the committee members: Hind Hamid Al-Alili, the committee’s rapporteur, Jamila Ahmed Al Muhairi, Hamid Ali Al Shamsi, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf and Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri, about its final report on the issue of family cohesion and its role in achieving development goals. Sustainable social. Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi said: The committee reviewed the reports and information provided by the Ministry of Community Development on the issue of family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals during its meeting.

24 complaints

Complaints Commission held at Federal National Council A remote meeting, chaired by Maryam Majid bin Thaniyah, head of the committee for this meeting, during which she reviewed 24 complaints and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Aisha Reda Al-Bayrak, the committee’s rapporteur for this meeting, Osama Ahmed Al-Shafar, Hamid Al-Abbar Al-Shamsi, Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, and Naema Abdullah Al-Sharhan.

Maryam Majid bin Thaniyah said: The committee reviewed 24 new complaints received by the Council, followed up the complaints path and addressed the relevant government agencies for further clarification.

She added that the committee discussed proposals for a mechanism to consider and decide on complaints, through a system that ensures speeding up the complaint process.