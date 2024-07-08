Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/07/2024 – 21:16

The far-right National Rally elects the largest group of deputies in its history, but does not hide its disappointment after falling short of an absolute majority. Alliances between the left and the center were decisive in slowing growth. The far-right National Rally (RN) party elected the largest group of deputies in its history this Sunday (07/07). According to projections at the end of the second round of the French legislative elections, the party should secure between 135 and 143 seats in the National Assembly, the country’s lower house of parliament.

The numbers represent a new historic milestone for the RN, the party of veteran Marine Le Pen, which had 89 deputies in the last legislature – which was already the highest mark so far in the party’s five-decade history.

However, Sunday’s result was seen as a disappointment among RN activists, as it fell well short of the 289 seats needed to ensure control of the Assembly – and consequently of the French government. In total, the House has 577 seats.

In the end, the RN was not only far from the majority, but also fell behind two rival blocs: the left-wing alliance New National Front (NFP), which elected the largest bench; and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist political group, grouped in the Juntos coalition.

The NFP is expected to elect between 187 and 198 deputies. The Macronists are expected to gather between 161 and 169. The RN, therefore, together with some allies from the conservative right, is expected to have the third bench.

Still, the result is still a historic milestone for the RN, the revamped version of the National Front (FN), a party founded in 1972 by neo-fascists, former Nazi collaborators and veterans of the Algerian War, including Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father.

For decades a marginal force in post-war French politics, the far right has never come this far in legislative elections since the founding of the French Fifth Republic in 1958.

Despite coming in third place in the benches, the RN obtained the largest share of the votes this Sunday: 32%, according to the official results, 5.4 points above the NFP and almost 9 ahead of Macron’s Juntos.

However, the party elected fewer deputies due to the particularity of the French electoral system. The election for the National Assembly is not done in a proportional format, but is divided into 577 individual contests. Most usually go to the second round, in which the most voted takes the seat.

“Victory postponed”

After the projections were released, Le Pen tried to encourage her supporters by stating that the result was in any case historic for the RN and that the victory of the far right “was only postponed”.

Despite having entered the legislative election with high expectations, the RN does not hide the fact that its main objective continues to be winning the next presidential election, in 2027.

“The tide is rising. It hasn’t risen enough this time, but it keeps rising. Our victory has actually only been postponed,” Le Pen said of the RN results on Sunday.

Shortly after the first round of the legislative elections, on June 30, polls indicated that the RN had a real chance of winning more than 289 deputies. With that, France risked having as prime minister Jordan Bardella, 28 years old, the nominal president of the RN and the one nominated by Le Pen for the post of head of government in the event of a victory.

In the first round, the RN had been, in percentage terms, the most voted party, obtaining, with its conservative allies, 33% of the votes.

Movement from the center and the left weakened RN in the second round

On Sunday, after the results, Le Pen also complained about the tactical alliances formed between the Macronists and the NFP that were formed in hundreds of districts to try to block far-right candidates in the second round.

“If there weren’t this unnatural agreement between Macon and the far left, the RN would have an absolute majority,” he assessed.

After the first round, to prevent the RN from forming an absolute majority, the Macronist center and the left of the NFP withdrew from the race more than two hundred candidates who were competing with the far right in triangular contests (which had more than two candidates in the second round).

The strategy aimed to concentrate the votes of voters who did not want to see the RN in charge of the Assembly on a single candidate from the democratic camp. In total, the NFP withdrew more than 130 candidacies. Macron’s coalition withdrew more than 80.

The tactic appears to have been effective, as Sunday’s projections showed.

In addition to Le Pen, Bardella also complained about the tactics used by rivals to slow down the RN.

He accused Macron of pushing France into the “arms of the far left” and complained about tactical alliances between the NFP and Macronists to block the RN. “Electoral arrangements between an isolated president and an incendiary far left will take the country nowhere,” he said.

Problem candidates in the second round

However, despite the role of rival alliances in holding back the RN, Le Pen’s party faced other problems in the lightning-fast second-round campaign.

When Macron made his surprise announcement of elections on June 9, the RN leadership said it was prepared. But the campaign showed that the party had to scramble to fill many of its candidates.

The French press soon revealed that some new candidates who made it to the second round had made racist and anti-Semitic comments in the past.

One of the RN candidates in Normandy, for example, had appeared in a photo wearing a Nazi officer’s cap.

Others had glorified the Vichy regime (the puppet government installed by the Nazis in France during World War II) and the far-right organization OAS, a 1960s terrorist group that opposed Algerian independence and that had repeatedly attempted to assassinate former president Charles de Gaulle.

The episodes surrounded RN with negative news and raised accusations that the party remains the same extremist party as always, and that the changes implemented by Marine Le Pen from the 2010s onwards to “normalize” the party were merely cosmetic.