At this point in the year, the flow of customers at the Martínez y Cervantes store should have started to pick up. This family business, which has its origins in the 50s, has made a name for itself thanks to the selection of fabrics and accessories supplied to the brotherhoods, both to dress the images of their rich artistic heritage and the Nazarenes who parade during Easter in Murcia, but also in other towns in the Region, Almería or Vega Baja. “Products like velvet do not have it everywhere,” explains its owner, José Martínez Cervantes.

However, the entry of customers to the store has plummeted with the emergence of the pandemic and, with it, its turnover, which has fallen between 70% and 80%. It is a bad time for your business to depend on celebrations and festivities. “There is practically no movement,” explains its owner, Martínez Cervantes.

The state of alarm caught them last year with the entire campaign prepared and the investment made. They managed to give way to part of the genre with some orders from the brotherhoods themselves, and that are the ones that give a certain economic security throughout the year. But they totally lost what they call retail: what individuals buy to make their tunics –which are usually carried out by the dressmakers with whom the brotherhoods work– or to complete their outfits. A lace here, a hood here; stockings, fabrics … And all this without forgetting the regional costumes, a sector that also works. In the end, this business shares something with others such as ice cream parlors: you have to stockpile sales during a specific part of the year to survive the rest.

«I retired a few years ago, but I come every day to keep my son company; It’s very hard to be alone for so many hours, ”explains José’s father and former head of the establishment. In one hour of talk, only one worker from a delivery company has walked through the door. “Yesterday was a good day for the times, as we sold some material to make crafts,” says the owner. His determination is to resist and his hope is that the nightmare will end next year and that the celebrations will return stronger than ever.