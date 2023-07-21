ÜThe beauty of the Shiroyama Hotel in the Japanese city of Kagoshima is debatable—a 1974-plus eight-story transom atop the hilltop, built in 1974—but not the beauty of its onsen. Its bathing pool is outside on a terrace overlooking Sakurajima, the cherry blossom island in Kagoshima Bay, and what rises above it is the most perfectly modeled volcano after Mount Fuji in the country, which is not exactly poor in such mountains. The proximity to the city, the shape of the mountain, even its height are reminiscent of Vesuvius, and Sakurajima is also permanently active. Resting in the water of the onsen, whose heat is due to the volcano, you can see the slight glow over the crater at night and at the same time wash off the light film of ash from your skin, which is typical for Kagoshima.

It’s Japan’s southernmost major city, more than 1,300 kilometers from Tokyo, but the Shinkansen takes no more than seven hours with one transfer. On horseback, the same journey meant a journey lasting several weeks in the nineteenth century, when the daimyō of Satsuma, the dominion surrounding the city, traveled with his court between the annually prescribed changing places of residence in his own capital and in Edo (today Tokyo), the seat of the shogun. It was a welcome relief – not to mention the financial savings – for the Japanese princes when this domestic political control instrument of the Tokugawa rule of 1862 was abolished. That was the beginning of the upheaval in society there that would culminate in the Meji Restoration six years later.

One of the key men in this restoration of the emperor as a major political force in the country was Saigō Takamori, a samurai from Satsuma in the service of the local daimyo Shimazu Hisamitsu. As leader of an imperial samurai army, Saigō defeated attempts by the Tokugawa troops to retain the power of the shogunate, but in the face of military reforms in the years that followed, he turned his back on the new central government and retreated to Kagoshima, where he amassed his own army of 40,000 samurai, who had lost their privileges as members of the warrior caste after the introduction of universal conscription. The resulting uprising, known as the “Satsuma Rebellion” after its geographical origin, ended on September 24, 1877 with Saigō’s defeat and death in the Battle of Shiroyama, on the same hill near Kagoshima where the hotel of the same name now stands.