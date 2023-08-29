In the youth books about this unlikely pair of friends, the gifted Rico and the gifted Oskar, there are a total of three main characters: the two title heroes and Dieffe 93. Dieffenbachstrasse 93 in Berlin-Kreuzberg, where Rico first lives and later Oskar, is a lot more than one address. It is the Kreuzberg milieu in dollhouse format, observed by Andreas Steinhöfel, who himself lived in the street for years, although not at the fictitious number 93. And describes it for children in such a way that they understand what it means to poverty in old age, gentrification, precariat and real estate speculation is all about, even if you have never heard any of these terms.

Just the names of the residents! In five volumes with changing casts, the house is populated by the neglected pensioner Fitzke, the sausage seller Frau Dahling, who is always suffering from heartache, and the six Kesslers with their two pairs of twins, Afra and Semele and Jonathan and Ludwig. The development of Kreuzberg from a squatter district to a popular residential area for double-income lawyer families can be read from the children’s names. In Rico’s home neighborhood between Dieffenbachstrasse, Urbanstrasse and Hermannplatz, there are now significantly more yoga studios than punk bars, and behind the plastered facades there are more condominiums than large shared flats.

The boy next door is a moron

The fact that readers first explore the Dieffe 93 together with Rico, who writes the holiday diary, is due to the handicap of the first-person narrator. Rico describes himself as “gifted”, suffers from ADHD, and when he tries to concentrate, his thoughts rattle around like bingo balls in a drum. Fear of getting lost, he is reluctant to leave his home at first, but prefers to explore his neighbors’ apartments.

Neither he himself nor the young readers are spared. Fitzke describes the boy next door as a moron, Rico’s mother works in a brothel (albeit allegedly only at the bar), and Fraulein Bonhöfer, who is suffering from cancer, has blown herself up in the back building, which has since become uninhabitable because it is in danger of collapsing. The older and more self-confident Rico gets from band to band, the larger his radius becomes, and he conquers the big city as a huge adventure playground like Kästner’s Pünktchen and Anton and Emil and his detectives before him.







Rico gets to know such a rough Berlin that one would like to put on an “inner armor” before leaving the front door, as Andreas Steinhöfel once described it. At the same time, the children discover injured cores under many rough shells that they encounter on their adventures. Life has taken away the softness that children have to tease out again. This Berlin is not only sometimes confusing for children, at the same time the neighborhoods seem almost village-like in the way they are self-sufficient.

In the fifth and final volume of the series, “Rico, Oskar and the Mistaken Understanding”, the pair of friends, who have expanded into a “gang” of eight, have to save their playground on a vacant lot from real estate speculators. Rico falls in love, hits puberty, and although everything turns out fine in the end and the playground remains, the book is not only a swan song to the young hero’s childhood, but also to old Berlin, where rents are cheap and shops are empty and undeveloped wasteland promised more free space than elsewhere.

Rico leaves Berlin for the first time, his adventure leads to Bergwald in Hessen, which not only coincidentally looks exactly like Biedenkopf, the place where Andreas Steinhöfel was born and to which he returned a few years ago. At some point, Berlin was too boundless for the author himself, he missed the green hills of his homeland, which in some places still look like something out of Grimm’s fairy tales, and he no longer wanted to put on an inner armor when leaving the house. Luckily we don’t have to arm ourselves when we travel with Rico to the big adventure playground called Berlin, a city that no other youth novel since Emil and the Detectives has described so truthfully.