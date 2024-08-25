Very thin Miriam Garcia Martinez

If there’s one good thing about summer, it’s that tomatoes are at their best for consumption: tasty, juicy, sweet and vibrant in colour. You can find them in different varieties, sizes and shapes, and they’ll be useful for preparing salads, cold soups –hello, gazpacho and salmorejo–, sauces and stir-fries, among other dishes. In this collection of recipes, you’ll find how to get the most out of tomatoes in dishes that go around the world and range from the most traditional to the modern.

FUCKING ASS

Although it sounds like a recipe for offal, cojondongo de gañán is a traditional vegetarian dish. Tomato, green pepper, bread and egg come together in a fantastic combination for summer.

Video: Mikel Lopez Iturriaga | UNTO

RAW NUTRITION

In this recipe, the magic triad of tomato-mozzarella-basil is incorporated into the hot pasta, creating flavors and textures that are different from those of a classic pasta salad.

Perfect for the beach or the pool Anna Mayer Mayer

SQUEEZED

Few cod dishes require less effort than this traditional Catalan salad. With quality ingredients and respecting a few rules, success is guaranteed.

The dish and the olives are Moroccan, but the rest is Catalan. Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

TITAINA

It has a superheroine name, but it is a kind of tomato, pine nut and tuna stir-fry that can be eaten alone, as a side dish or as a filling in a sandwich or empanadas.

Video: Mikel Lopez Iturriaga | UNTO

CARPACCIO OF TOMATOES

When tomatoes are in season at the store, in your garden or that of a family member or neighbor, it is time to get a carpaccio with gender at its best and with all the flavor.

FATUSH

This dish of peasant origin is characterized by having a great variety of vegetables and green herbs and by the sweet and sour flavor provided by pomegranate molasses or sumac.

Miriam Garcia Martinez

LOIN WITH SAMFAINA

The Catalan cousin of pisto is halfway between a stew and a sauce. Here we use it to briefly stew thick pork fillets: the result is delicious on a plate or in a sandwich.

In bread it is non-negotiable Monica Escudero

GRILLED TOMATO SALAD WITH SAGE VINAIGRETTE

We lightly caramelize some tomatoes to enhance their flavor and serve them with a simple herb and cucumber vinaigrette, achieving a result that is much more spectacular than it appears.

To eat this is a boomba Alfonso D. Martin

MANCHEGO ROAST

It contains little more than red pepper, tomato and cumin; it works as a tapa, a side dish or a starter, and can be eaten hot or cold: the typical dish from La Mancha is a multi-purpose discovery.

Video: Mikel Lopez Iturriaga | UNTO

PARROT EGGS

In Venezuela or Colombia, a good plate of these eggs with tomato and onion is always a must for breakfast. We show you how to prepare this simple recipe.

Mornings with this breakfast look different Claudia Polo

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.