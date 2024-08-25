If there’s one good thing about summer, it’s that tomatoes are at their best for consumption: tasty, juicy, sweet and vibrant in colour. You can find them in different varieties, sizes and shapes, and they’ll be useful for preparing salads, cold soups –hello, gazpacho and salmorejo–, sauces and stir-fries, among other dishes. In this collection of recipes, you’ll find how to get the most out of tomatoes in dishes that go around the world and range from the most traditional to the modern.
Although it sounds like a recipe for offal, cojondongo de gañán is a traditional vegetarian dish. Tomato, green pepper, bread and egg come together in a fantastic combination for summer.
In this recipe, the magic triad of tomato-mozzarella-basil is incorporated into the hot pasta, creating flavors and textures that are different from those of a classic pasta salad.
Few cod dishes require less effort than this traditional Catalan salad. With quality ingredients and respecting a few rules, success is guaranteed.
TITAINA
It has a superheroine name, but it is a kind of tomato, pine nut and tuna stir-fry that can be eaten alone, as a side dish or as a filling in a sandwich or empanadas.
CARPACCIO OF TOMATOES
When tomatoes are in season at the store, in your garden or that of a family member or neighbor, it is time to get a carpaccio with gender at its best and with all the flavor.
FATUSH
This dish of peasant origin is characterized by having a great variety of vegetables and green herbs and by the sweet and sour flavor provided by pomegranate molasses or sumac.
LOIN WITH SAMFAINA
The Catalan cousin of pisto is halfway between a stew and a sauce. Here we use it to briefly stew thick pork fillets: the result is delicious on a plate or in a sandwich.
GRILLED TOMATO SALAD WITH SAGE VINAIGRETTE
We lightly caramelize some tomatoes to enhance their flavor and serve them with a simple herb and cucumber vinaigrette, achieving a result that is much more spectacular than it appears.
MANCHEGO ROAST
It contains little more than red pepper, tomato and cumin; it works as a tapa, a side dish or a starter, and can be eaten hot or cold: the typical dish from La Mancha is a multi-purpose discovery.
PARROT EGGS
In Venezuela or Colombia, a good plate of these eggs with tomato and onion is always a must for breakfast. We show you how to prepare this simple recipe.
