Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Storms in Italy caused severe damage to the coast of Calabria. © Screenshot Twitter vigili del Fuoco /Facebook Comune Isola di Capo Rizzuto

Severe storms with heavy rain hit southern Italy again. Mass of water flooded the streets. A hurricane devastated towns in Calabria on Sunday.

Isola Capo Rizzuto – Italy, especially southern Italy, is currently being hit by a veritable series of storms. The wind whips high waves onto the coast. Heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in many regions. At least ten people lost their lives in a landslide on the island of Ischia a week ago. The bad weather continues.

Another storm in Italy: Tornado causes severe damage to the coast of southern Italy

Storms swept across southern Italy again. Roads turned into rivers, as seen in photos taken by the fire department. “Land under” was the first word in Sicily. Heavy rain caused flash floods in the areas around the cities of Messina, Catania and Milazzo. The reason for the water masses: A thunderstorm cell west of Messina held on for hours, reports wetteronline.de.

“Critical problems due to landslides have been reported in Sicily, especially for the road network,” the Ministry of Civil Protection said on Sunday (December 4) via Twitter, while in Calabria and Puglia there were “floods, tornadoes and inconveniences”.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a tornado caused severe damage in the province of Crotone near Isola Capo Rizzuto. The wind tore roofs off houses and cars were dragged hundreds of meters by the force of nature, reports the Italian news agency ANSA. Many households are without electricity.

Storm in Italy: “A sad day, our territory is on its knees”

“It’s a sad day for Capo Rizzuto,” Mayor Maria Grazia Vittimberga wrote on Facebook. “Our area is on its knees.” Affected families would have to be evacuated. “We urgently ask for the intervention of the Calabria region and the civil protection for a damage assessment and a planning of the measures to be implemented immediately.” The municipality is preparing a declaration of the state of the disaster.

The Italian fire brigade tweeted that the tornado hit the coastal area from Capo Rizzuto to Steccato di Cutro. The river Tacina overflowed its banks. People have to be rescued from their flooded houses with rubber boats, can be seen on a video.

Because of the storms in southern Italy, the head of civil protection, Fabrizio Curcio, has convened a meeting of the department’s crisis management team, the ANSA news agency said.

Flood alert in Venice – flood protection system activated

Venice stayed dry thanks to the Moses flood protection system. At 6:50 a.m., the tide reached a high of 121 centimeters, measured on the Adriatic Sea at the port entrance of the Lido. The water level in the lagoon city was only 70 centimeters above sea level. The flood protection system was activated at 2.50 a.m. The outlook for the weather in Italy is mixed. In the south, the weather is said to gradually calm down in the south. (ml)