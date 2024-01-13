Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Our team defeated the Philippines 55-54, at the beginning of its career, in the Asian and Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship, currently being hosted by Thailand, to occupy second place in the group, equal with Afghanistan, which beat New Zealand, and the team will play the second round match against New Zealand.” “The Wounded”, with the aim of qualifying for the second round, in light of the high morale of the players, following the exciting victory against the Philippines.

The match between our team and the Philippines was characterized by a competitiveness, during the four periods. The first ended in a draw 11-11, before the result was decided in the second period in its favor 18-14, and the Philippines tipped the balance in the third period 17-12, and our team came back stronger, tipping the balance in its favor in the fourth period to seize Winning 14-12 with an overall score of 55-54.