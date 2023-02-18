Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Our national men’s team qualified for the semi-finals of the eighth Arab Rugby Sevens Championship for men and the third for women, which is hosted by the Rugby Union in cooperation with the Arab Game Federation at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

Our team succeeded in defeating Syria 5-33 and Palestine 52-0 in the first group, to decide with Tunisia the qualification for the square in the same group, after the Tunisian team defeated Palestine 29-0, and beat Syria 26-0, while Egypt and Libya decided. Qualifying for the golden square of the tournament from the second group, where Egypt beat Jordan 10-0 and Saudi Arabia 21-0, while Libya beat Jordan 10-5 and Saudi Arabia 21-14.

In the women’s championship, in which 6 teams participate, our team succeeded in defeating Jordan 27-0 and Egypt (17-0), while the rest of the matches resulted in Tunisia defeating Jordan 31-0, Tunisia beating Libya 45-0 and Syria beating Libya. 45-0, and tied Egypt and Syria 10-10.

The championship matches will be completed tomorrow, “Sunday”, with the final rounds, placement matches, and the crowning of the champion in the two competitions.

Qais Al-Dhalei, President of the Arab Federation, confirmed that the next versions of the tournament will witness greater participation, which is the opposite of what we started with since 2015, when the tournament did not exceed 4 teams, and now we have reached 8 teams for men and 6 for women, and he said: “I expect the Saudi version to witness 2024 is a greater participation, as we will seek to enter the teams of Oman, Bahrain and Qatar, and the return of Lebanon and Morocco, with the increase of women’s teams.

He added that the Arab championships have witnessed great development in recent years, in addition to the trend from teams to clubs, as the first edition of the Arab Clubs Championship for Rugby Sevens will be held in Egypt next September, in order to expand the base of Arab rugby at the level of clubs and teams, indicating that the current Arab championship It is accredited by the International Federation of the game, and we are always keen that our tournaments be far from the continental championships in the Asian and African federations as well as the international ones, and we deal with the Arab championships as a development for the teams in the first place.

He explained that the Arab Federation succeeded in this version by bringing a new sponsor, thanking Ahmed Zaman, owner of the securities company (TNFX), who agreed to sponsor the event, and we seek to join new sponsors in the next version in order to increase the federation’s resources and market the federation’s championships from the important files on the table. Board of Directors.