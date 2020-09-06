On September 6, the Russian nationwide staff will play the second match of the group stage of the League of Nations – 2021. In Budapest, Stanislav Cherchesov’s fees will meet with the Hungarian nationwide staff. The match will begin at 18:45 Moscow time. Within the first spherical, the Hungarians gained away from Turkey (the one aim within the match within the eightieth minute was scored by midfielder Dominik Soboslai). Russia beat Serbia in Moscow because of a double by Artem Dziuba and a aim from good-looking Vyacheslav Karavaev (3: 1). The upcoming assembly, in addition to the match with the Serbs, to Izvestia was commented on by the ex-coach of the youth staff of Russia, three-time champion of the nation within the Moscow Spartak Yevgeny Bushmanov.

– What are you able to say in regards to the nationwide staff’s efficiency within the match in opposition to the Serbs?

– Our staff gained completely deservedly. Initially, because of the emotional state, which was a lot better than that of the opponent. Everybody tried and fulfilled the duties set by the teaching employees. The primary half, nevertheless, was very timid, however already within the second, our gamers considerably improved and gained the case.

Photograph: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

– How do you assess the staff’s kind and readiness this 12 months?

– Now it’s tough to speak about any readiness, as a result of the staff has not gathered for nearly a 12 months. In the mean time, we are able to discuss in regards to the state of soccer gamers, primarily useful. On this regard, our staff was higher ready than, say, the Serbs. This may be defined by the truth that many of the Serbian nationwide staff gamers and the remainder of the gamers are simply beginning to put together for the season, and our championship is already in full swing.

– In what element of the sport, in your opinion, ought to the Russian nationwide staff be added?

– I feel that we have to enhance when it comes to ball management and going from protection to assault. Certainly, in truth, we have now just one tactic, which is to ship the ball to Dziube, who is aware of the right way to cling and struggle properly within the air. There are virtually no different choices. And, in fact, it’s worthwhile to enhance your management. There are a variety of losses and defects. Getting the ball to the opposite half of the sphere by way of a low go is nearly unimaginable.

Photograph: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

– What are your expectations from the match with Hungary?

– I feel our staff is stronger. Firstly, individually, in the event you have a look at the choice of gamers. Secondly, usually, ours look extra assured. It appears that evidently we performed in opposition to the Hungarians not so way back, earlier than the World Cup. Due to this fact, I count on the identical aggression from our staff when it comes to motion and strain. I hope we are able to get a bonus within the first half.

– How essential is the League of Nations when it comes to preparations for the European Championship, which remains to be scheduled for summer time 2021?

– I perceive that this can be a event geared toward a major discount in pleasant video games. All the identical, official matches are far more fascinating and engaging for each soccer gamers and followers. Plus there are particular bonuses within the type of attending to the Euro or the World Cup. So this event is motivated.

Photograph: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

– What’s the present Russian staff able to? What are the prospects?

– Our staff has many older gamers, we have to rejuvenate the roster. Golovin and Miranchuk had been lacking yesterday. And, in fact, it’s essential to usually enhance the sport when it comes to the number of attacking actions with the intention to depend on some excessive locations within the upcoming Euro.