Ali Maali (Dubai)

Our national team will meet the Lebanese club Dynamo tomorrow, “Sunday”, in its second match in the Dubai International Basketball Championship, in its 32nd edition, which is currently being held at the Al-Nasr Club hall in Dubai, and the team had lost its first match against the Philippine Strong Group by 4 points in a crowd match. Great, as part of the first group matches, which also witnessed the victory of the Libyan victory over the Syrian unit 80-66, in a match in which the Libyan team imposed itself on the field well.

In contrast to our team’s match, which takes place at five in the evening, in the second group, the Moroccan team, Sala Al-Maghribi, will play with the Lebanese athlete, and the African Tunisian, with the Lebanese Beirut, and the championship competitions will continue until the fifth of next month.

Rashid Abdullah Al-Naqbi, director of the national team, commented on the match, saying: “A good appearance in the first official match in 8 months, and it came against a strong Filipino team that includes a professional player from the American League (NBA), and the match was closed in many of its times.”

He added, “Qais Omar played a great match and scored 32 points, which is one of his best matches in a long time, and Hamed Abdel Latif appeared at a good level, and there are of course mistakes, but we have to learn from them to benefit and try in today’s Dynamo match to present a better match.”

Rashid Abdullah said: “The great international trio Rashid Nasser, Muhammad Abdul Latif and Jassim Muhammad are undergoing rehabilitation in the current period, and they are among the elements with great experience, and their efforts will be utilized in the Asian qualifiers, which will be held in Qatar on the 20th of next month, if they arrive.” In good technical and physical condition.

Abdullatif Al-Fardan, Vice President of the Basketball Association, spoke about the importance of the tournament, saying: “We were keen to keep the tournament in line with the team’s preparations for the Asian qualifiers scheduled for the Qatari capital, Doha, next February 20, and we consider it one of the most important stages of preparing our team for the continental qualifiers, which is witnessing a strong race, in light of The new system approved by the International and Asian Football Federations.

He added: «After the local competitions stopped, the team was assembled in an internal camp in preparation for this tournament, and after the Dubai International, an external camp will be established in Turkey, after which it will fly to the Qatari capital, Doha, to participate in a friendly tournament that brings together the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia on February 14th to 17th, and before entering the tournament. In the midst of the Asian qualifiers scheduled for Doha also on February 20, 21 and 22, and we thank the Qatar Federation for inviting us to participate in this three-way friendly tournament.

He said, “In the Asian qualifiers in the Qatari capital, Doha, from February 20 to 22, the first match will be with the Kuwaiti national team, the second against the Iraqi team, and the third against the Palestinian national team. Qatar”.