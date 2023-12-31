Ali Maali (Dubai)

The basketball team will meet Algeria on Monday in the quarter-finals of the Arab Championship, which will be hosted by Cairo. Our team will go into the match with high morale, after performing at a great level against Kuwait 87-83, to occupy third place in the second “Hard iron” group behind Egypt and Tunisia.

The match with Kuwait was full of fluctuations throughout the “four quarters”, and mistakes almost made it slip away from our players, especially in the second and third quarters, after the team imposed its control over the course of the first quarter, and ended it with a 10-point margin (32-22), and in the second quarter it benefited. “Blue” suffered from defensive errors and the haste of our players, especially in attack, and succeeded in ending the half 26-16, leaving the two teams tied 48-48.

Kuwait maintained its lead in the third quarter, 69-63, and our team returned strongly in the fourth quarter, by reducing errors, to win the match 24-14, and the match 87-83.

Dr. Mounir Ben Habib, the national team’s technical director, expressed his happiness with the fighting spirit that distinguished our players, especially in the last quarter, and said: Defensive errors decreased in this quarter, especially in the last 5 minutes, in addition to putting pressure on the ball carrier and preventing Kuwaiti players from penetrating. And long shot.

Regarding today’s match, Ibn al-Habib said: The Algerian national team has its place in the Arab basket and the African continent, and predicting the result is difficult, and I hope that our players will repeat the honorable level they showed against Morocco and Kuwait through the two victories over the two major teams.