Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Our national team continues its training at New York University Stadium, in the closed camp that it entered in the capital, Abu Dhabi, since yesterday, and witnessed the regular attendance of 23 players from the list of 31 players, while 8 players will be absent from the first period of the gathering, and they are Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Sharjah players to participate in the Super Cup with their teams. They will join camp next Sunday.

The current team camp is preparing to participate in the 2023 Asian Cup, which Qatar will host for the period from January 12 to February 10, and our team will play in the third group alongside Iran, Palestine, and Hong Kong.

Al-Abyad is preparing to face the Kyrgyz national team next Saturday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, while he will face his Omani brother in the second friendly experience, on January 6 at Al Nahyan Stadium.

The technical staff in training yesterday paid attention to the tactical, physical and tactical aspects, as the Portuguese coach Pinto, the national team’s coach, focused on increasing harmony between the players, which is what the technical staff gives top priority to during the current camp, with the hope of playing the two friendly international experiences before the tournament to reach the optimal squad that will compete. In the midst of the upcoming tournament.

The technical staff of the national team, led by Portuguese Paulo Pinto, announced the list that entered the camp and included 31 players, namely: Khaled Issa, Hassan Hamza, Ali Khaseef, Khaled Tawheed, for the goal, while for the defense, Pinto chose: Khaled Al-Hashimi, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Muhammad Al-Attas, Omar Hussein Heikal, Youssef Al Muhairi, Ahmed Jameel, Khaled Al Dhanhani, Zayed Sultan, Abdul Rahman Saleh, Abdullah Idris, and in the middle, Badr Nasser, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Muhammad Abbas, Hazem Muhammad, Majed Rashid, Abdullah Ramadan, Tahnoun. Al-Zaabi, Abdullah Hamad, Yahya Al-Ghassani, Hareb Abdullah, Fabio de Lima, and Ali Saleh, and for the attack: Ali Mabkhout, Sultan Adel, Issa Khalfan and Cayo Canedo.

While 8 players were absent from the national team camp, which began yesterday, they are: Khaled Tawhid, Khaled Al-Zanhani, Majid Rashid from Sharjah, in addition to Hassan Hamza, Hareb Abdullah, Ahmed Jameel, Badr Nasser, Yahya Al-Ghassani from Shabab Al-Ahly, where the players participate in Super Cup with their clubs.