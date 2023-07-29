Casablanca (Al Ittihad)

Our team advanced to fourth place in the “42nd edition” of the Arab Golf Championship, which is being held in Casablanca, with the participation of 13 countries represented by more than 50 players, while Morocco maintained its lead in the second round, with a total of 424 strikes “8 strokes”, below average, and Egypt advanced. To the second place “432 strikes”, and Tunisia third with 449 strikes “17 strikes” above average, and the Emirates team with 457 strikes “25 strikes” above average, and Qatar with 464 strikes “32 strikes” above average.

National team player Ahmed Skeik maintained fifth place with a total of 143 hits, in the singles competitions led by Moroccan Sofiane Dahmani (140 hits), followed by Egyptian Issa Abu Al-Ela (141 hits), and his colleague Dean Naim (142 hits), and Bahraini Doyo Khalifa (142 hits). Our player Khaled Youssef ranked ninth with 146 hits, and our player Rashid Al Emadi and Mohamed Skaik collected 168 and 170 hits, respectively.

After playing 5 rounds in the “European Challenge” in the past three months, Bel Ahmed Skaik, ranked first in the Arab world in the amateur category, is looking forward to the best results and the podium in the “Arab Forum”, which includes elite golfers.