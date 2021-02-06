Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The “Covid-19” pandemic cast a shadow over the world, so the impact was negative on all sectors, most notably education, as students found themselves facing a new challenge of its kind represented by distance learning. This is what not everyone is familiar with, and in turn it applied to more than one 400 talented citizens, as part of the “Mawhabatna” program, one of the “Homeland Fund” initiatives, whereby the fund was able to provide care to 355 of them, to overcome the influence of Corona, and to guide and educate 60 students in the application process to universities, and to provide scholarships and scholarships to 15 of them Gifted students, but how has the process of supporting the development of gifted affected affected by the pandemic? Is the suspension of schools and the limitation of distance learning other than the concept of supporting the gifted at the state level, and what are the options of the National Fund to deal with similar future challenges?

A number of students pointed out the great benefit that accrued to them after undergoing the “Our Talent” program. The student, Al-Yazia Al-Qamzi from Hamdan Bin Zayed School, said: “I would like to thank our beloved country, which always strives to develop the skills of talented students, as it has prepared specialized programs. To help gifted students, and one of the most prominent of these programs is the Mawhibatna Program.

And she continued: “Our talent program helped me to develop my skills (social and public speaking) greatly, so I got to know many people and develop my character, and thanks to that I was able to perform the Chinese concert in our school, and I also learned a lot from our talent program, so I learned how to build airplanes and I learned astronomy, and also about The sensory brain ».

She stated that the advantage of the program is that “it provides the student in each course to choose the subject he wants, to get acquainted with, and the duration of the program is two weeks .. From my point of view, I am happy that I was chosen from among the students who will participate in the program, and I advise every family that has a child or gifted student that She supports him and registers him in the Mawhibatna program, because this program will greatly help him.

Competitions

Maha Fadel, a student (currently in the advanced tenth grade), said: “I participated in many competitions and won first place in them, such as the Excellence Cup competition. I answered the winning question and won first place with my team in the MakeIt competition in Masdar City, where I was responsible for Engineering, construction and design. Also, by the grace of God and then parents, I am an outstanding student, and I have a passion for many things, robotics, programming, space and exploration, charity work and drawing as well. I would also like to publish my stories as the youngest Emirati who publishes drawn and written cartoon stories in English.

And she continued, “I have an ambition to join NASA in the prime of my youth to be the youngest Emirati astronaut, and I also want to help people and be a goodwill ambassador,” asserting that “the Al Watan Fund (our talent) will help me achieve my dreams.”

While the student Maha Fadel said: “My choice within the Mawhibatna program caught my eye with many things and increased my knowledge. This program is one of the things that I benefit from the most, and also one of the most enjoyable experiences that I have enjoyed in my life, as it provided me with many opportunities, and I am still only at the beginning of the path, and the program benefited us a lot when we participated in the Khan Academy, which provided us with excellent courses in microeconomics. And the discovery of the universe, where I delved deeper into Mars and the missions to reach it, and I will never forget the experience of simulating the landing of the spacecraft on Mars, and thanks to God I was able to successfully complete a heavy landing, but in the microeconomic course I learned things that I did not know existed, and I also learned the laws of budget and trade In economics, I obtained my certificate of excellence in both subjects ».

Cycles

And she continued: “The program enabled us to enroll in courses from Johns Hopkins University in America, and I chose the field of coding because I love information technology, and I learned coding eagerly at the hands of an American teacher specializing in this field, and he would answer all my questions, and most of the time wondered about the severity of my attachment to the material, and how I do not give up, but I keep trying to break the code, I decrypted all the codes and completed all the work, whether I was alone or with a group, I mastered four methods of coding, and I began to write professionally coded letters, and I got the course certificate, in addition to an honors degree from the university for my great passion. I like to train more in my spare time as well, and I am sure that I will benefit a lot from the things to come. There are more surprises waiting for me. This program will be most useful to me in my path towards my goal in the future, God willing. ”

For his part, student Hammouda Al Dhaheri said: I have benefited a lot from the scientific programs provided by the “Mawhibatna” program, which is a program that includes a lot of challenge, whether between you and yourself or with the students joining the program. He introduced me to many skills that I did not know before and the professors were interested. The work we do very much, and they support us in everything we need to accomplish these projects, and this program in which I advise everyone who has a talent seed to join it and they will realize for themselves the extent of its reflection on them.

For her part, Khuloud Al-Shurafa said that she benefited from “my talent” .. and “because I am passionate about knowledge, I thought about innovating in order to benefit my country and people in general. I took it upon myself to start looking for a place that would facilitate this path for me, and I joined the (Mawhibati) program almost from Two years. I studied with them until they facilitated the method of research for me, and from here I started projects, including the reservation of movie tickets, knowing that this project is available, but I added to it some unavailable features, and I worked with my colleagues on a medical site that explains all medical specialties with diseases that do not exist. Therapy. In addition, we mentioned the names of the best medical universities in all countries of the world and the details of the study. There is also a project under discussion on converting fog into energy.

Skills

For his part, the talented Maid Ali Abdullah Al Mazrouei said: “Through my experience as a student in our talent program, joining the program helped me acquire many skills that could pave my future path in university studies, by providing a fertile environment for me to choose the appropriate majors, train on them and take An adequate dose of information in various disciplines during the summer period, which greatly contributed to the development of my personality and gained me sufficient knowledge and experience to study at university in the future, and I aspire to continue in the program, in order to develop myself and take advantage of the opportunity I had.

In turn, the talented student Rashid Muhammad Rashid Al Hafiti from Abu Dhabi said: “At the beginning, I would like to thank the Al Watan Fund for giving me the opportunity to participate in this program, in order to refine and develop national talents, discover and nurture talented students, which are in line with the initiative, vision and directives of the wise leadership that Putting investment in national talent and talent to prepare a new generation of leaders for the future ».

He continued: “At the beginning of my participation with Sandooq Al Watan, I enrolled in many summer courses, such as aviation science, engineering physics and spring courses that had a great impact on developing my skills. As for the distance learning experience, it was more than wonderful, and I was able to do it while I was in House, in addition to that, I love playing golf since my childhood, as I participated in many indoor and outdoor summer camps, in addition to many local tournaments, which helped refine my sporting talent and made me among the ranks of distinguished players. ”

Are talented

Sandooq Al Watan confirmed that the program seeks to discover 2000 gifted children and care for 500 of them, and put 60% of them in the best universities around the world, pointing to the preparation of a system for mentally gifted people consisting of enrichment programs to develop skills and knowledge, and to provide specialized and internationally recognized programs in In the fields of science, mathematics, technology and engineering, there is an interdisciplinary spring program, and an advanced summer program – in association with Johns Hopkins University.

He explained to “Al-Ittihad” that the program provides gifted students with guidance and training, discovering passions and tendencies, academic advising, training and career guidance, and gives students advanced opportunities, including the opportunity to participate in the Watan Fund programs, such as: Researcher platform, the Emirati innovator, and others, and connect students With influential mentors, and providing training opportunities.

He indicated that the “Mawhibatna” program is one of the initiatives of the Homeland Fund, and it is a community initiative for a group of Emirati businessmen aiming to achieve sustainable development, a decent life and a bright future for all the people of the nation, and its mission is to enable the citizens of the UAE and its society to contribute to the progress of the country, by providing them with opportunities for growth and development. To their fullest potential.

He emphasized that the goals of the program are to discover talented Emirati students with high mental capacity, and to enrich accelerated and adaptive education, as well as continuing education, multi-education, interdisciplinary and experimental, innovation, creativity and future thinking, while providing training and effective career guidance, academic advising and applying to universities, and supporting student enrollment. In the best universities in the world, training on methods of raising public health “physical, personal, psychological and social”, and adherence to Emirati values.

He pointed out that the talented people of the nation are the future leaders who will lead the development process in the next 50 years, armed with knowledge, knowledge and their Emirati identity under our wise leadership.

Skills

The Fund explained that “Our Talent 2020” programs witnessed a development commensurate with the development of the talents ’skills. In Spring 2020, the number of students reached 131 talents, within the“ Exploring the Universe ”course prepared by the US Aerospace and Space Agency (NASA) and the microeconomics course during the period from 14-19 March 2020 Before the spread of the Corona pandemic, and the pandemic did not discourage the program from implementing the program’s plans, as the summer enrichment program was implemented (remotely) last July, and the number of students reached 355 talented students, and in intensive STEM courses that included interactive remote classes and projects And discussions ».

He mentioned that an intensive course for 30 talents at a university level was chosen for the elite of grade 11 students in the field of STEM that includes interactive remote classes, projects and discussions, and in July 2020 academic guidance was provided to a total of 60 talented students, where a training program was provided for the application process. Universities for grade 10 and 11 students should guide them in choosing the appropriate major and choosing the best universities, training for the SAT exam and completing the application requirements, and government partners and academics included Johns Hopkins University, the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge, Khalifa University, Ajman University, Stanford University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

355 talented people

The Fund revealed that our talent programs for the 2018-2020 season managed to attract about 355 talented people from different emirates of the country. In the summer of 2018, 50 talented students joined 4 advanced specialized courses or fields in coding, aviation sciences, applied mathematics and engineering design. The academic, the average score of students increased from 7% to 68% within two weeks in advanced examinations, and the institutions’ challenge included 50 talented students, within the courses of applying their scientific skills to real projects to find solutions to the challenges facing companies, and in the spring of 2019, the number of students increased to 100 talents Within the 4 advanced intensive courses for each student, namely artificial intelligence, mathematics, robotics and entrepreneurship, the academic achievement achieved a 98% increase in the percentage of students ’satisfaction with the quality of the courses in the program, and in the summer of 2019 the number of students increased to 200 talents, within 8 courses specialized in the fields of Water and Energy, Aeronautics, Advanced Problem Solving, Engineering Design, Cryptography and Biomedicine, Astronomy, and when measuring the level of academic achievement, the average student scores rose from -21% to -66% within two weeks.

He said: In the summer of 2019, the program was able to send 5 students to the United States to participate in the summer introductory studies program at Stanford University, as the students participated in a set of training courses, workshops and projects, and the lectures included: artificial intelligence, effective leadership, cracking the code, and entrepreneurship .