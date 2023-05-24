Edda Ribeiroi

Edda Ribeiro https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/

05/23/2023 – 3:40 pm

Share



On Tuesday (23), the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry will begin its activities to investigate possible crimes committed by the Landless Movement. With rapporteurship by the former Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), the Chamber of Deputies presents the commission’s work plan today. According to federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP), the biggest challenge for the government base is to overshadow the possible goal of the Bolsonarist and allies of the Ruralist Banquet: to divert attention from anti-democratic crimes.

+ MST CPI wants to summon Lewandowski to explain praise to the group

+ MST is not occupying areas and there is no dialogue while there is occupation, says minister

“Our challenges have to do with our composition. We are in fact a minority in this CPI, and they proposed it to divert the focus from the real crimes against the country that were committed by [ex-presidente Jair] Bolsonaro, nothis context in which he reports weekly to Justice and the Federal Police”, warns Sâmia, who recalls that he adds to the opposition’s strategy to opening of the Commission on the eve of the CPMI that will investigate coup acts on the 8th of January.

As the parliamentarian has already said, the regiment would prevent Salles from ‘reporting matters when there are personal interests involved’, recalling that he led a campaign against the MST in the election campaign in 2018.

“Our tactic will be to point out the contradictions and crimes in the countryside committed by the ruralists, who are members or financiers of deputies members of this CPI, crimes they commit against the Environment, against Indigenous Peoples, in addition to crimes they commit against Brazilian legislation, as they commit land grabbing, slave labor and so many others that are the reality of the countryside today in Brazil”, argues the PSOL deputy.

In addition to placing the CPI in crimes committed by ruralists, Sâmia defends bringing the debate on Agrarian Reform and its contributions. “To the extent that producing healthy food, free of pesticides, family farming can be an excellent strategy to combat the hunger that plagues more than 30 million people in Brazil”, he concludes.

Work Presentation

Scheduled to start at 2 pm this Tuesday, the presentation of papers by the MST’s CPI has already seen greater clashes, after deputy Éder Mauro (PL-BA) called members of the Movement ‘marginals’. Sâmia, alongside Deputy Talíria Pretone (PSOL-RJ), spoke out against the parliamentarian’s speech. Watch the live stream here.

At this stage of the CPI, the work plan discusses the first requirements, both for calling witnesses, ministers, members of the movement, requests for information – official documents from the institutions – and also some diligences, with visits by members of the CPI to some territories.























