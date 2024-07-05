The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Ajman Government Summer Program “Our Summer is Happiness” announced the details of the fifth edition of the program, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, during the period from July 15 to August 15, in six diverse summer centers in the emirate, and managed by national cadres and leaders.

This came during the press conference held by the committee yesterday in Ajman X Hall, in the presence of Ahmed Al Raisi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Dr. Mona Al Suwaidi, Programs and Projects Advisor at the Ministry of Culture, Ali Omran Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Abdul Aziz Abdullah, General Supervisor of Summer Centers and Programs, and heads of committees and members.

Abdul Aziz Abdullah said that the summer program offers a variety of activities targeting different segments of society, and seeks to enhance community cohesion, invest in the energies of young people, and develop their skills and talents during the summer.

The programme includes six summer centres: the Senior Citizens and People of Determination Centre, the Boys’ Summer Centre, the Girls’ Summer Centre, the Development Programmes and Life Skills Centre, the Specialised Cultural Summer Centre, and the Specialised Scientific Summer Centre.

Ahmed Al Raisi said that the working committees have doubled their efforts during the past period to make the necessary arrangements and implement the established plans to ensure achieving the required success in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince, which had the greatest impact on the success of the “Our Summer is Happiness” programme in the past four editions, and consolidating its position among the summer programmes in the country.

He pointed out that a group of excellence awards for the summer programme have been allocated to four categories of distinguished entities in government departments, namely the best 3 programmes, the best 3 workshops, the best 3 coordinators, in addition to the best media coverage in the programme.