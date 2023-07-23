The Community Police Department of the Community Security Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, as part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, organized a community event “Our Summer and Our Children” in the children’s city “KidZania”. It was held for two days at the Yas Mall mall in Abu Dhabi.

The event focused on educating the children of Abu Dhabi Police personnel and visitors to the Children’s City “KidZania” on how to invest their free time in a way that develops their capabilities and develops their physical and intellectual skills, by visiting the amusement park, which includes several educational areas concerned with providing children with life skills.

The event included awareness lectures for children on how to make the best use of leisure time, raising awareness of maintaining safety while at home, introducing them to the dangers of playing with electricity and kitchen utensils, safety requirements in swimming pools, and warning them against using electric bicycles “scooters” on public roads.