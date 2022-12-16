The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumexpressed his solidarity and support to the journalist and newscaster, Ciro Gomez Leyvaafter the communicator suffered a attempt against him.

Leyva published on his official social networks having suffered a assassination attempt near his home during the night of last Thursday, September 15, in the capital of the country.

Given this, Sheinbaum, in the same way on social networks, indicated that he spoke with the journalist shortly before midnight.

He stated that he is being provided protection through the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexico City.

The morenista pointed out that the research of assassination attempt against Ciro Gomez Leyva with the security cameras of C5 of the capital of the country.

He also expressed his solidarity Y support for to the communicator.

Attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva in CDMX

Ciro Gomez Leya reported that at 11:10 a.m. he suffered a attempt against him 200 meters from his home on the Mexico City.

He pointed out that two people in one motorcycle shot at him and stated that they intended to assassinate him.

He added that the armor of his truckwhich he said that he himself drove was the one that except.

Gómez Leyva clarified that he informed the authorities of the matter. Lastly, he posted pictures of his van with the impacts of bullet who received and thanked the messages.