Sinaloa has been a pioneer in the production of vegetables Mexico for export markets. It was at the beginning of the last century that the first tomatoes from this valley to the United States, Gradually becoming the winter garden of the entire North American region (America’s winter garden). currently is the undisputed leading state in the supply of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers during the winter. Even 50% of the tomatoes consumed in these months are from Sinaloa, and the percentage is higher for other vegetables. It does not matter if they are in NY, Chicago or Los Angeles, surely in the winter they are consuming vegetables from our state.

sinaloa In just 5-6 months, it exports about $1000 million dollars worth of vegetables, feeding millions of families. It should be noted that these vegetables are produced under high standards of safety and social responsibility, but above all with a lot of passion and love for the land. And the same salad that eats a wall street trader in ny, It is what the grandchildren of our producers eat every night.

But Sinaloa is not only the production and export of vegetables, it is also considered the granary of Mexico. 25% of the grains produced in Mexico come from the Culiacán, Guasave and Mochis valleys. Corn, beans, chickpeas, sorghum and even wheat are harvested in this privileged state.

We are fortunate to also be one of the states with the most agricultural organizations in Mexico, agglomerated and led by CAADES. Institution with more than 90 years of existence and organizer together with Fundación Produce of the most important agri-food fair in Mexico, Expo Agro Sinaloa.

However, despite being the national leader in the primary sector, it barely represents 11.3% of the state’s GDP.

What else is in the Veggies From Mexico community house?

Sinaloa is tourism. It has the Pearl of the Pacific, Mazatlán. Located about 200 km from Culiacán, this beach is one of the most beautiful and fun in Mexico. It is so attractive that it occupies, at a national level, the 3rd place in arrival of tourists to beach destinations, giving them accommodation in its almost 10,000 rooms available in modern and functional hotels. And as the song says “The Centennial promenade is beautiful, its cathedral is also beautiful, here even a poor person feels like a millionaire… The great pride of being from Mazatlan.”

Sinaloa is music. The famous Sinaloan Drum, with Bavarian origins, reverberates with famous bands such as El Recodo, Banda Limón, MS, among others, resonating throughout the world with songs such as El Sinaloense, Desde Navolato I come; The lost Boy; The Merry Boy; among others more.

Sinaloa in music is also Pedro Infante and Lola Beltrán…”Cucurrucucu Palomaaaa”. And of course, with music to the puppies’ ears, the “dog charmer” César Millán is also from this land.

Sinaloa is a company. Sinaloa has some of the most important companies in Mexico. Expansión magazine mentions Grupo Coppel, SuKarne, Casa Ley, Bancoppel, Grupo Pinsa, Grupo Premier, Adelnor Empresarial and Grupo Ceres as the leaders of the state. Companies that represent sectors such as retail, meat production and export, supermarkets, banks, tuna fishing and marketing, car dealerships and the marketing of inputs and seeds for the field. As you will see, in Sinaloa we are in everything!

Sinaloa is sport. María del Rosario Espinoza, from Guasave, triple Olympic medalist in Taekwondo. From the capital, Julio Cesar Urías, one of the 10 best pitchers in the MLB, also with the favorite team of many, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Julio César Chavez, his name speaks for itself; the champion of champions.

Sinaloa is a mixture of flavors, colors, smells, and traditions. Sinaloa is that tomato you eat on your hamburger. Sinaloa are the peppers in the salad. Sinaloa is the spicy sauce. Sinaloa is delicious, healthy and abundant food. Sinaloa is Veggies From Mexico.

By Georgius Gotsis Fontes / Dir. Veggies From Mexico