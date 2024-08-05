Our silence disguised as indifference will take its toll on us, If it isn’t already being paid back by us and, worse still, it will be passed on to our descendants.

The belief that things will resolve themselves over time is as false as the belief that one day the sun will rise at night.

To speak, to protest, to suggest, to lend a hand in solving problematic situations, is to dignify ourselves, to be loyal to ourselves and to our country.

Whoever silences our voice, silences our life, and allowing our voice to be taken away is allowing our essence to be taken away.

Silence is complicit in the abuses, injustices and atrocities that we try to ignore, thinking that none of this is our business, but deep down, we hope that others will speak out against our fear of getting involved.

But our silence is not only complicit in the negative, but sooner or later it turns us into victims of what we once tried to ignore.

A significant phrase attributed to Emiliano Zapata says a lot in just eight words: “I prefer to die standing than to live on my knees” which means “to live with dignity, with freedom, without ties that are oppressing you, without being controlled by someone, to live as one should, in absolute freedom…”

Marcos Witt, for his part, says: “On our knees before God and standing before the world” and the fundamental requirement to truly stand is to break our silence, overcome our fears, inhibit our indifference and accept, as I have expressed on other occasions, that we are protagonists of this world, of our lives.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact of loyalty to ourselves to raise our voices against injustice.

Thank you-

