The head of the United States Southern Command, General Laura Richardsonarrived in Bogotá on Sunday for a three-day visit that included a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Richardson’s agenda also included meetings with National Government officials, the high command of the Military Forces and visits to strategic military units in different areas of the country.

Similarly, the Commander of the Southern Command of the United States participated yesterday in the installation of the ‘Women, Peace and Security Seminar’ in Santa Marta, capital of the department of Magdalena.

This seminar is part of the current challenges in order to create awareness in governments and civil society so that they integrate a gender perspective into all areas related to peace and security, as well as build capacities at the regional level.

Prior to that event, EL TIEMPO spoke with General Richardson about her visit to the country.

“We have a very close security relationship with Colombia. It is a leading country in this region and in the Western Hemisphere. All the training that Colombia does, training other military and security forces, the professionalization of the Colombian military, is exemplary.”, said Richardson, who is the first woman to direct the Southern Command (Southcom) of the United States, an institution of the Army in charge of cooperating on security issues with the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The head of the Southern Command said she was “proud of the Colombian military” because “they not only train their own military and security forces, but they are also an exporter of security and train other nations.”

Finally, General Richardson said she felt proud “to be able to work with Colombia as closely as we do to make sure we keep the Western Hemisphere free, safe and prosperous.”

President Gustavo Petro met last September in Bogotá with the head of the Southern Command, on which occasion the president spoke of the “failure of the anti-drug policy” and proposed to Richardson the construction of a military helicopter force, but destined to put out fires in the amazon jungle.

After the meeting on Sunday, Petro claimed that he proposed “arms and intelligence aid for drug interdiction” and “all civilian aid for agrarian reform.”

The head of the United States Southern Command was yesterday in Santa Marta at the installation of the ‘Women, Peace and Security Seminar’ in Santa Marta, where she discussed the importance of gender equality in military ranks.

“By including female enlisted leaders in our units, security forces can better interact with key groups within the local population, gain key perspectives on the security situation, and better assess the needs of citizens,” General Richardson said during her speech. intervention.

Richardson, 59, was born in Northglenn, Colorado, and is a graduate of Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colorado. Over her extensive career, she was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army and trained as a military aviator. She also has a master’s degree in National Resources Strategy from the School for Homeland Security and Dwight D. Eisenhower Resources Strategy from the National Defense University.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME