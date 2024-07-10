Home page politics

The Atesh partisans fight on the side of Ukraine against Russia and are involved in acts of sabotage. Now they have sabotaged the Russian railway again.

Shakhty – The suffering caused by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s regime in the Ukraine war is likely to be the main motivation for the operations of the Ukrainian partisans of the Atesh movement. Most recently, for example, the attack on the children’s hospital in Kiev. Now the group has committed another act of sabotage against the Russian military – and sent a warning to Moscow.

Atesh partisans threaten Russian military in Ukraine war with “cruel revenge”

The Atesh movement was founded in 2022 by Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, a few months after the start of the Ukraine war. The partisans carry out targeted sabotage against Putin’s military on Russian soil and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, such as Crimea.

Railway lines used by the Russian military are repeatedly sabotaged by Ukrainian partisans. © IMAGO / SNA

The guerrilla group also repeatedly paralyzes train routes on which the Russian military transports equipment and troops to the combat zone. Their operations are therefore also responsible for the Russian army’s supply problems during the war. In early 2024, a Russian is said to have sabotaged a railway line in the Tambov Oblast on behalf of the Atesh. The route was supposed to be used to transport weapons and rockets to the front.

Russia’s losses also thanks to sabotage by Ukrainian partisans

Now Atesh has struck again on Russian soil. “Our agent burned down a relay cabinet on the Rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway line,” the partisans wrote at Telegram and shared pictures of the alleged crime scene to illustrate the point. The route is one of the most important for connecting the region with the Donetsk Oblast. According to the group, the sabotage was carried out near the city of Shakhty.

It also provided the exact coordinates – and a threat. “We will continue the fight against the occupiers with all our might. The number of acts of sabotage will increase daily. The military personnel of the Russian Federation should not relax for a minute, our revenge for your criminal acts will be cruel,” announced the Atesh movement. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Putin suffered heavy losses in July. According to the report, the Russian army lost more than a thousand soldiers every day in the Ukraine war through death or injury. (mt)