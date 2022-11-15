Seven former Latin American presidents accompanied by former foreign ministers, former ministers, former parliamentarians, current congressmen, teachers, directors of international organizations and former ambassadors have sent a letter to 12 presidents of the region this Monday to push them to form a new UNASUR, the Union of Nations Suramericanas, which was formed in 2008 and which, a decade later, ceased to function as it had been conceived, with which it gradually lost influence. The text received this Monday by Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Lula da Silva (President-elect of Brazil), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Irfaan Ali ( Guyana), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay), Pedro Castillo (Peru), Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay), Chan Santokhi (Suriname) and Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) analyzes that “integration is more necessary today than ever”.

“A significant effort in this direction would allow a virtuous circle to be nurtured that would strengthen multilateral bodies and contribute to a greater good that is currently in danger: peace,” adds the text that was raised precisely when the world space, in full reconfiguration, seems marked by fragmentation.

The text signed by former presidents Michelle Bachelet (Chile), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Eduardo Duhalde (Argentina), Ricardo Lagos (Chile), José Mujica (Uruguay), Dilma Rouseff (Brazil) and Ernesto Samper (Colombia) begins with the description of the new international scenario: a pandemic that has plagued the world for almost three years, Russia’s war against Ukraine and the sharpening of the dispute between China and the United States.

“Globalization as it was organized until today is in question,” the letter states. But he adds that although “the emerging new world carries threats,” it also represents “opportunities that cannot be wasted again.” He speaks of “a climate crisis that continues to worsen” and “an anomie in terms of respect for international law” that “generates a kind of global chaos in which there is even the risk of a tragedy caused by nuclear weapons.” The conclusion, for the signatories of the letter, seems obvious: “Urgent intervention is required from the multilateral organizations, which today are unfortunately weakened and are often powerless.”

The former presidents are supported by a group of former foreign ministers: Celso Amorin (Brazil), Rafael Bielsa (Argentina), Belela Herrera (Uruguay), José Miguel Insulza (Chile), Jorge Lara (Paraguay), Guillaume Long (Ecuador), Heraldo Muñoz ( Chile), Rodolfo Nin (Uruguay), Aloizio Nunez (Brazil), Felipe Solá (Argentina) and Jorge Taiana, current Argentine Defense Minister. The letter analyzes the world space that tends to be reorganized around large regional blocs that, “to the extent that they close down, they can become true fortresses.”

“The North American hegemony is challenged by the emergence of China, a millennial nation governed in a centralized manner. For its part, the European Union seeks to defend its model of social cohesion and open, without succeeding so far, spaces that allow it to conquer its strategic autonomy. At the same time, the so-called Global South with new emerging powers, seeks to break through and influence the design of a new governance of the planet”, the text states. “In this picture, notions such as health, food or energy sovereignty gain new currency” and “in this world of regional blocs, our Latin America appears as a marginal and irrelevant region.” For the signatories, “it is by far the hardest hit by the pandemic and the economic and social crisis that followed it” and the region “experienced a recession twice as deep as that of the world economy and saw an increase of nearly 50 million in the number of of people living in conditions of poverty.

When, at the recent Summit of the Americas, the lack of a common position of our rulers was shown with total harshness, to the point that the center of the discussion was occupied by exclusions and absences —the text continues—, there is a bleak picture that However, “it is not inexorable”: “Our region can do more,” the letter analyzes, “because little by little the integration process is reviving.” It exemplifies the initiative of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that allowed the reactivation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) created in 2010 and paralyzed since 2017. “An integrated, non-aligned and peaceful Latin America will recover international prestige and it will be able to overcome the irrelevance in which we find ourselves”, which would achieve “better conditions to face the four greatest threats that threaten the region: climate change, pandemics, social inequalities and authoritarian regression”.

Turn to the left

When the recent electoral processes have allowed the triumph of rulers and political coalitions favorable to the relaunch of regional integration —analyzes the text— “an opportunity that cannot be missed” has been configured because “together we can make our voices heard”. Remember that while in the EU interregional trade represents more than 70% of the total, in Latin America, after successive falls, it currently does not reach more than 13%. “Consequently, the reconstruction of an effective space for South American consultation is urgent,” the text says. “Unasur still exists and is the best platform to reconstitute a space for integration in South America.”

For the signatories of the letter, “it is not a purely nostalgic reconstitution of a past that no longer exists”, but rather “a new Unasur must self-critically take charge of the deficiencies of the previous process”, such as “guaranteeing pluralism and its projection beyond the ideological and political affinities of the governments in power”.

In its priority agenda, it continues, a health self-sufficiency plan should be included, especially oriented to the joint production and purchase of vaccines and essential health supplies; agreements to facilitate orderly migration; an integrated program to attack climate change in compliance with the Paris Agreements; priority road, rail and energy connectivity works; the recovery for the region of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the empowerment of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF); measures that favor cooperation between companies in the region and joint policies to regulate the action of large technological monopolies, among other measures.

