The COVID-19 pandemic has left us an atypical christmas and a year so complicated that the best gifts have been, without a doubt, be in good health, have a job and to be able to enjoy, even a little, of our loved ones.

It has never been so true that we have to lose something to learn to value it as it really deserves. That is one of the most important lessons from 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic., and it seems that, unfortunately, we are going to have to “review” it for a few more months. Looking on the positive side, I can only say one thing, and that is that, when the time comes, we will enjoy all those hugs, those good times and those “adventures” that we have pending like never before.

While we wait, we want to share with you a new opinion piece in which you are the center of attention. In this article, I encourage you to tell us, in the comments, what gifts you have received this Christmas, and what component (or components) of your PC would you like to update in 2021.

Christmas 2020 and gifts: a complicated year

The truth is that I wanted to get a PS5, more than anything to enjoy Sony exclusives and to take advantage of all that I have accumulated from the last years playing with a PS4, but in the end it could not be. My partner knew that I was excited and that I was going to go for one, so she told me with complete confidence that she was giving it to me, to leave it in her hands.

Unfortunately, out-of-stock issues, coupled with damage from resellers, prevented you from finding a reasonably priced unit. He came to ask me at the time if there was an alternative, but as most of our readers will know, the only option was to search resale websites and buy a unit at an inflated price. In the end I told him to give up, that I was not in a crazy hurry, and that nothing happens.

It is very curious, since I was going to have a single technological gift, and in the end I ended up having several non-technological ones that I also liked very muchSuch as the figure from “Vault Girl” from Fallout 4 and the one from C-18 Glitter and Glamor, with which I have expanded my collection. I also received a V figure from Cyberpunk 2077, a lot of clothes, a couple of games that had earrings for PS4 and a perfume.

I can’t complain, although one of the most important things for me has been being able to close another year with you, and precisely 2020 was one of the best years in the history of MuyComputer. That has been one of the best “gifts” I have received this year, and each one of you has given it to me, so I want to thank you.

Now it’s your turn, what gifts have you received this Christmas? The comments are yours.