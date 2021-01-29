Are you clear about what you are going to play this weekend? With the current situation, derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, staying home to enjoy our favorite video games is, without a doubt, one of the most sensible things we can do, although I must confess that, in my case, I do not need any excuse to do so.

Jokes aside, the truth is that in the end I always try to divide the time among many things that remain pending during the week, and as a general rule I don’t usually have as much time as I would like to enjoy my favorite games, In fact, I didn’t get to finish Cyberpunk 2077 until a couple of weeks ago, and because I decided to put off some side missions for later.

Right now I am trying to make the best use of my time, and for this I distribute it according to the time I have available. For example, when I don’t have more than 30 minutes, I take the opportunity to advance a bit in the new season of Diablo III, or to do something quick in Guild Wars 2. On the other hand, when I have at least an hour free, I go for it. Halo The Master Chief Collection, which I bought in the latest Steam deals.

I’m reliving the adventures of the Master Chief (I played the originals on their respective consoles) to prepare for Halo Infinite, a game that I hope to enjoy on PC as soon as it is available. I also really want to “sink my teeth” into Resident Evil Village, although I am a little concerned that Capcom has decided to develop it as an intergenerational title, mainly for reasons of optimization and graphic downgrade.

And you, what are you going to play this weekend?

I will not entertain you anymore, go ahead, tell us what you are going to play this weekend. We read in the comments.