During the past year we had the opportunity to get lots of games on the Epic Games Store, and completely free of charge, thanks to the promotions that said platform was launching periodically. This strategy is not new, the well-known digital game distribution store has been giving away games for some time to expand its user base, something that has undoubtedly worked for it, but with an important nuance.

In this article we tell you that, throughout 2020, the Epic Games Store rdistributed a total of 749 million copies of free games. Impressive, especially if we consider that a total of 103 games were offered on the Epic Games Store for free in that year. This tells us something important, and that is that the user base of this platform grew exponentially.

If we look at the official data of the Epic Games Store in 2020, we see that right now it has some 160 million users, which represents enormous growth compared to 108 million users 2019. More users, and more active, since the maximum peak of concurrent users reached 13 million, and the top of active users in a month was 56 million. However, it is not all good news, as we will see below.

Users are not buying more games from the Epic Games Store

And this is a problem. The number of users has grown by 52 million compared to 2019, but revenues have not grown in a minimally acceptable proportion, since they only reached 700 million dollars, which leaves us an increase of $ 20 million versus 2019 data.

It’s clear that the Epic Games Store needs to expand its user base to grow, but it also needs to sell games to generate revenue. When your user base grows by almost 50%, but your income barely increases by 2.9% It is clear that you have a problem, and that it is likely that you are not following the appropriate strategy (data from TechRadar).

Those of you who read us regularly already know my position on the matter, giving games in the Epic Games Store has been the central pillar on which the strategy of this platform has focused, something that at the time I described as “growing at the stroke of a checkbook” , and I said that it did not seem like a correct strategy. The results that the Epic Games Store has obtained seem to prove me right, it has more and more users, but they spend less and less money.

In my case, I must admit that I have claimed some of the free titles from the Epic Games Store, but I have not bought a single game so far. I was tempted to take control when it came as a temporary exclusive, but in the end I decided to wait. I do not plan to buy any games that arrive exclusively on the Epic Games Store, unless it is strictly necessary for my analysis and performance tests, because I don’t like his politics or his strategy, without more.

Now it’s your turn, have you bought games from the Epic Games Store? If the answer is no, can you tell us why? We read in the comments.