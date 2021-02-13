The question is very simple, of all the ones you have tried, what has been your favorite version of Windows? If you are a veteran user, I am sure that you will have filled with nostalgia remembering the first time you interacted with that operating system, and it is likely that it will be difficult for you to choose a single version since, in the end, Microsoft has touched “the outstanding” with Windows on more than one occasion.

Personally, I started messing around with computers in the MS-DOS era. Windows 95 was the first version I used, and it came pre-installed on my first computer of my own, a computer that was based on a 133 MHz Pentium, had 16 MB of RAM, mounted a 1.2 GB HDD and had a modest SiS graphics card with 1 MB of memory. Later I updated it to Windows 98, and I also expanded my computer to 32 MB of RAM, and I changed the graphics for a Virge 3DX with 4 MB of memory.

In the years to come, I was able to try almost every version of Windows that was coming to the market, and the truth is that I have conflicting feelings when choosing which is my favorite version of Windows. Windows XP was the one that impacted me the most due to the change it marked compared to the previous ones, Windows Vista was, in general, the one that I liked the least, and Windows 7 was, along with Windows 10, one of my favorites.

My favorite version of Windows: Windows 10

I have had doubts, I must admit. Part of me wanted to choose Windows 7, an operating system that accompanied me for many years, but in the end I opted for Windows 10 because it was the only operating system that has not yet given me serious operating problems that have forced me to take serious action (like formatting, for example).

I also have to say that the user experience it offers Windows 10 I think, in general, very good. The system has improved a lot compared to the previous ones, Windows 8.1 included, and today I think you have to use it very badly and extremely negligently to get to the point where it stops working properly, requiring a restore or format.

In terms of performance, and support of advanced functions, I also have no complaints. All the updates, mounts and configurations that I have done around said operating system have worked perfectly, and I have only had some sound problems when updating, nothing especially serious.

Now it’s up to you, what is your favorite version of Windows? We read in the comments.