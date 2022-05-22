“Yes, yes, yes, there is a sector of the middle class that has always been like that, very individualistic, that turns its back on others, aspirational, that what it wants is to be like those above and climb as high as possible. , without moral scruples of any kind; They are in favor of ‘he who does not negotiate, does not advance’. It is incredible how they support corrupt governments, incredible”.

The term aspirationist does not appear in the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy. It was used by our president to describe the most disembodied definition of bourgeois. However, the specter of the bourgeois is explained with brutal beauty in the French film “Toutes les matins du monde”.

The film is set in the time of the last kings of France. Monsieur Colombe was the best musician in the kingdom. He played the cello. At that time, the best in his trade were generally invited to live at court, which represented not only an honor, but leading a courtly life.

Life outside the court was in the towns. The boroughs were overcrowdings that grew in the accesses of the castle or along its routes. Shoemakers, musicians, tailors, confectioners, cooks, etc. they lived there, aspiring to exchange or sell their products among the other inhabitants of the town or even attract the attention of some noble or the King, who could invite them to be courtiers.

Monsieur Colombe refused to live at court or in a burgh. He lived in the forest.

Every time there was a concert at court, the second best musician, a disciple of his, went to the forest for him. He took advantage of the journey to agree on what would be played and to try to convince him to live at court. One of those days Monsieur Colombe asked him: Why do you play? His disciple, surprised, replied as if it were obvious, that to live in court. And he returned the question: And your teacher, why do you play? Monsieur Colombe replied: “To revive the dead. Every time I play, I’m with my wife, and I fall in love with her all over again, and we talk again about everything we’ve done and what we’ll do.” Monsieur Colombe was a widower.

Months later Monsieur Colombe dies. The first concert after his death was given by his disciple, who was already the court musician. His last conversation with Monsieur Colombe still stayed with him.

On the night of the concert, when the royal page announces the king’s entrance, the disciple looked different. As if he exuded understanding. The music begins with impeccable precision, tone, force and the melody fills the space. The King enters. He walks in arm in arm with Monsieur Colombe. Nobody sees it. Except his disciple. Just as they both pass in front of him, both his teacher and the king himself wink at him. Stunned, he sees how his teacher disappears and only the King follows….

Dear reader;

The aspiration of the bourgeoisie is a personal process. It ultimately represents the pursuit of happiness. Whether living in the forest, in the village or at court is a decision that has to do mainly with the freedom to choose what you want to become. The polls await us in six states in 15 days. For those of you who think being aspirational is wrong, I hope you catch a glimpse of Monsieur Colombe when he winks at you.

take life