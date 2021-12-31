Home page politics

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Great Britain © Peter Byrne / dpa

Despite a huge surge in the number of coronavirus infections in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spreads confidence in his New Year’s message.

London – Despite a huge surge in the number of coronavirus infections in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spreads confidence in his New Years message. “Our position as of December 31 is incomparably better than last year,” said Johnson in a video clip released on Friday. The reason is the successful vaccination campaign, with which 70 percent of adults received a booster. This allowed the country to have the greatest economic growth in the G7 group and to remain “the most open economy and society among the major European economies,” Johnson said.

Because of the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, the British government recently reintroduced some corona rules in England. However, unlike the regional governments in other British parts of the country, it primarily relies on personal responsibility. On Thursday, the authorities reported a new daily record with almost 190,000 new infections nationwide.

Over the holidays, however, the population’s motivation to vaccinate has obviously suffered. As the umbrella organization of the health service NHS announced, up to 40 percent stayed away from their booked vaccination appointment. Johnson especially called on the unvaccinated to get an injection. “The people who think the disease can’t harm them should look at the ones who need to go to the hospital: it could be you,” Johnson said. “Look at the intensive care units and the miserable, unnecessary suffering of those who didn’t get their booster vaccinations: it could be you.” (dpa)