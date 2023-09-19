Language has always accompanied the human epic. Words can save or kill. Between hate and forgiveness there are unthinkable abysses. Words in civil and religious courts save or condemn.

“Be cold or hot, otherwise I will throw you out of my mouth,” reads the Apocalypse. Could God be an extremist? Can yesterday’s red be today’s black? What do words like progressives and conservatives, right, left or liberals mean in the turbulent language of History?

Is turning your eyes to nature, defending it and even sacralizing it being conservative or progressive? Is being liberal with sex leftism or the right to your own body?

Is defending the human values ​​that allow peaceful coexistence to be a façade? Are the ten commandments that allow a peaceful social life and respectful of one’s rights conservative or progressive? Whose party is the “thou shalt not kill”? And the hypocrisy?

What political color is motherhood? And the right to abortion? Is faith or agnosticism conservative or liberal? Preserving tradition, respecting the past, criticizing modernity, following fashion, getting drunk on the new for the sake of the new or preserving the ancestral, the roots, yesterday, what we were and not just what we are, is all of that modern or outdated?

What do the values ​​mean? Are the feelings, virtues, patience, hope, joy, conservative or progressive? And what about resentment, contempt, exclusion, forgetfulness, arrogance and impudence?

There are words that transcend language and belong to the ineffable and the incontestable. Yes, I mean friendship. Maybe because she doesn’t need words or labels. She knows no ideologies, no creeds, no ages. It is life and it is art at the same time. She has no knots, no cracks, no chips. Not even her death withers her. Friendship does not require colors or flags. It is neither secular nor sacred. It is unique because it does not allow adjectives. That’s not.

I was asked in an interview what word, if I could, I would eliminate from the dictionary. I didn’t need time to respond: “The Holocaust.” Yes, with a capital letter and quotes.

Is Putin left or right? What political or religious color are those fleeing hunger and violence?

The fight against iniquity, hypocrisy, indifference and forgetfulness, what political tone are they? Does arrogance have a match? What religious creed is the indifference to iniquity?

“You will recognize them by their works,” shouted the Jew from Palestine who did not accept compromises or hypocrisies. Words without works are withered leaves trampled on the road.

Manifestos, proclamations, slogans, slogans and even flags are trees without fruit.

Don’t ask me what my creed is or the color of my flag. And my God? But is there something more divine than human?

I don’t know if artificial intelligence will be able to invent new words. Better silence than noise, the sweet ringing of bells than the roar of cannons. Is it true that words are carried away by the wind? Yes and no. There are those that wither because they lacked roots. Others that do not die because they are pregnant with life.

Let us not ask ourselves what our political or religious creed is. Only whether or not we know how to hug each other are we the same or different. Better the silence of the dead than the screams and slogans of the living who crawl like corpses without direction and destiny.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region