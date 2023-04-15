As you know, 70% of the Earth’s surface is made up of water. But how did this essential component of life come about? According to a study published last Wednesday, 12, in the scientific journal Natureinteractions between the atmosphere rich in hydrogen and the oceans of magma when our planet was still an “embryo”, would be responsible for the formation of water.

The notion of how planets form used to be based on analyzing our Solar System. Earth and the other rocky planets would be accumulations of dust and gas orbiting the young Sun.

+ Repeated radio signal leads astronomers to an Earth-sized exoplanet

As larger and larger objects collided with each other, the planetesimals (planetary embryos) grew larger and hotter, with vast oceans of magma. Over time, as the Earth cooled, the denser material sank, leaving the planet with three distinct layers: the metallic core, the mantle and the rocky crust composed of silicate.

However, with the frequent discoveries of exoplanets, a new approach has emerged to understand the embryonic state of the Earth.

“Exoplanet discoveries have given us insight into how common it is for newly formed planets to be surrounded by atmospheres rich in molecular hydrogen, H2, during their first million years of development. Eventually, these clusters of hydrogen dissipate, but they leave fingerprints on the composition of the young planet”, says researcher Anat Shahar, from the Carnegie Institute of Science, in the USA, one of the authors of the recently published study, quoted by the science news website. Phys.org.

Using the information gained from observing exoplanets, scientists have developed new models for Earth’s formation and evolution. In recent research, according to the specialized website, the authors were able to demonstrate that, in the embryonic state of our planet, the interactions between the ocean of magma and an atmosphere rich in molecular hydrogen could have given rise to important characteristics of the Earth, like plenty of water.

The researchers used computational models that involved the exchange of materials between molecular hydrogen atmospheres and magma oceans. According to Phys.org, 25 different compounds were analyzed that could be generated in 18 types of reactions – complex enough to produce valuable data on the possible history of our planet.

The interactions between the surface magma and the atmosphere of the computer-simulated “Baby Earth” resulted in the migration of large masses of hydrogen to the metallic core, generating oxidation of the mantle and the consequent production of large amounts of water.

The newly published study shows that even if all the rocky material that collided to form our planet was completely dry, interactions between the H2 atmosphere and the magma ocean were able to generate enough water to fill the Earth’s surface – but does not rule out other origins of the liquid of life.