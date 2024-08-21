Dina Mahmoud (London)

With the escalation of conflicts that have come to dominate international interactions, the return of traditional wars between countries, and the renewal of armed conflicts in the Middle East, the environment appears to be at the forefront of the victims, such that the relationship between it and wars has come to occupy a large space, in light of what experts describe as catastrophic damage to the global natural environment.

In numbers, experts and researchers reveal that the effects of environmental damage caused by wars may last for centuries, especially since the decomposition of ammunition, for example, may take between 100 and 300 years, depending on the acidity of the soil and other factors. This explains why the soil of Belgian regions still contains thousands of metric tons of minerals such as copper, left over from the battles of World War I (1914-1918).

The Vietnam War, which took place in the 1950s and 1960s, saw the destruction of more than 5 million acres of forest, in addition to nearly half a million acres of agricultural land. The effects of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) and its subsequent developments led to the area of ​​the marshlands in southern Iraq shrinking in 2002 to about 14% of its 1970s size.

In Afghanistan, which has been a victim of wars, armed conflicts, civil strife and internal unrest for nearly half a century, nearly 95% of the forested areas have been eroded due to the consequences of these confrontations and clashes, while the first and second Chechen wars, which took place in that region between 1994 and 2000, led to more than 30% of the soil there becoming unsuitable for agriculture.

UN efforts

All of this prompted the United Nations General Assembly to declare, in late 2001, the 6th of November of each year as the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Military Conflict, with the aim of preventing various environmental systems from remaining “hidden victims” of armed conflicts and confrontations.

Scientific studies confirm that warring parties, in the context of their fight against each other, usually pollute water, burn crops, poison the soil, and kill animals for military purposes. Moreover, the deployment of armies, the establishment of fortifications and military bases, the use of missiles, and the planting of mines represent a threat to the balance of ecosystems and efforts to preserve biodiversity, in a manner that transcends the geographical borders of countries, and its impact continues for several generations. According to experts, attacks targeting industrial facilities pollute groundwater supplies, and bombing operations threaten safe havens for wild animals, especially those on the verge of extinction. In addition, the deliberate burning of forests, sometimes with the aim of revealing the sites where military units take shelter, reduces the ability of these forests to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which consequently increases the volume of greenhouse gases that cause global warming and climate change.

These catastrophic climatic phenomena are exacerbated by the fires resulting from the ongoing bombing operations, in parallel with the possibility of the residues of chemicals used in wars remaining for long periods in the folds of the soil and water wells, which spoils agricultural lands and poisons crops.

“irreparable damage”

According to researchers concerned with studying the effects of wars on the environment, internationally banned weapons, such as white phosphorus bombs, whose contents settle in the soil, riverbeds, seas and oceans, pose a serious environmental risk, as the continued use of these bombs spreads their shrapnel over wide areas, destroying the natural habitats of living organisms and causing them to lose their refuges.

These prohibited weapons also pollute water sources and threaten the ecosystems of basins, rivers and streams, killing aquatic life such as fish, insects and amphibians. This threat also extends to agricultural lands, as it causes crops to be set on fire and pollutes the soil, making it unusable for periods that may be long.

A few months ago, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that the use of white phosphorus in the context of the current escalation in his country, against the backdrop of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, has caused “irreparable” damage to more than five million square meters of forests and agricultural land, as well as to thousands of olive trees.

Other threats to the environment from armed conflict include the dangers posed by landmines and other explosive remnants of war, which can remain in the ground for decades after the fighting has ended. These explosive remnants pose a threat to humans and ecosystems, whether because they remain where they were planted or fell, or because they are removed in a way that erodes the soil, destroys vegetation, or pollutes the surrounding environment.

Recent estimates, published by the Conflict and Environment Observatory on its website, indicate that the armies of various countries around the world are responsible, through the military activities they engage in, for up to 5.5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, a significant percentage, especially when compared to those resulting from the civil aviation sector, which does not exceed 2 percent.

If these militaries were considered a “nation,” the researchers say, they would rank fourth in emissions and carbon footprint worldwide. Given the extreme secrecy surrounding the world’s military activities, the actual emissions are likely to be much higher than these estimates.

Standard emissions

There is agreement that the Ukrainian crisis and the battles taking place within it since late February 2022 witnessed the first attempt to prepare a comprehensive report documenting the emissions resulting from any armed conflict in the world. The researchers indicate, in a report excerpts of which were included by the specialized “Energy” platform on its website, that carbon emissions resulting from the battles reached record levels during the first 24 months of it.

These emissions, which Ukrainian officials say amount to about 150 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, are more than the greenhouse gases produced annually by most countries in the world, including industrialized European countries such as Belgium, according to the report. In general, emissions from wars are linked to direct military activities and fuel use, the manufacture of carbon-intensive explosives and ammunition, and the construction of defensive fortifications, as well as the massive amounts of steel and concrete required for post-conflict reconstruction to build damaged or destroyed homes, schools, factories, bridges, and water stations.

Representatives of the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine estimate the environmental damage losses incurred by the country as a result of the fighting, until the last months of last year, at approximately $56 billion, in light of the damage caused by the fighting to about 30% of the forest areas there, and 20% of the national parks, and the transformation of more than 12 thousand square kilometers of nature reserves into an active combat zone.

Moreover, the battles taking place in Ukrainian industrial areas threaten environmental disasters not only for Ukraine, but also for other European countries, due to the possibility of fuel spills, in addition to the dust released by destroyed buildings that may be carcinogenic, and the leakage of heavy metals and chemicals into groundwater, which poisons water sources, kills all forms of life in rivers and water bodies, and makes agricultural lands lose their fertility, due to plants absorbing pollutants.

Amid preliminary data indicating that the environment in Ukraine will need at least 15 years to recover from the destruction caused by the fighting, experts confirm that the extent of the environmental losses resulting from the fighting will not be able to be estimated until after the end of its active phase, amid fears that any miscalculation could lead to a nuclear disaster similar to Chernobyl or Fukushima, given that the confrontations have reached areas adjacent to the country’s nuclear power plants.

forgotten consequences

If the damage to Gaza’s environment caused by war is described by some as “ecocide,” the environmental devastation in Yemen caused by the ongoing conflict there since the fall of 2014 seems to others to be one of the “forgotten consequences” of one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The conflict has caused significant damage to vital infrastructure, including sanitation facilities and facilities related to freshwater pumping, such as dams, reservoirs and desalination plants. The fighting has also rendered large areas of agricultural land unusable, and the indiscriminate use of explosive materials has created large quantities of hazardous waste and air pollutants.

Amid the chaos of the fighting, it has become common to over-extract groundwater, destroy forests and nature reserves, and enforce environmental protection laws as the conflict continues. In addition, Yemen and other countries bordering the Red Sea have been threatened for several years by the possibility of an environmental time bomb, the Safer tanker. For a long time, the Houthis have obstructed any maintenance of the tanker, which was moored off Yemen’s western coast and was carrying about 1.14 million barrels of oil, threatening to disintegrate or leak its cargo into the Red Sea, until the group eventually yielded to international pressure in this regard, allowing the process of unloading the oil cargo and transferring it to another ship to begin.

Long contracts

The Ukrainian crisis is not a unique case. The ongoing war in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has been described by experts and observers as potentially amounting to “environmental genocide,” after they confirmed that it is causing unprecedented pollution of the soil, water and air in this Palestinian coastal enclave.

In this context, UN agencies warned that the war is causing “catastrophic damage to the natural environment” on which Palestinians depend for water, clean air, food and livelihoods, stressing that restoring environmental services in Gaza will take decades after the ceasefire.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Inger Andersen, stressed that “the extensive and increasing environmental damage in Gaza” threatens to leave the people there “trapped in a painful and long recovery period,” after water systems collapsed, vital infrastructure was destroyed, and ecosystems were severely damaged.

With cooking gas increasingly scarce, Gazan families are forced to burn wood, plastic and waste, endangering women and children and severely degrading air quality, along with soil and water contamination from the dropping of munitions containing heavy metals and explosive chemicals on densely populated areas, posing a health risk that will persist long after hostilities cease.

These health risks are exacerbated by the shutdown of Gaza’s five sewage treatment plants, which has led to the contamination of beaches, coastal waters, soil and fresh water with a range of pathogens and hazardous chemicals. According to UN estimates, about 100,000 cubic metres of this untreated water flows into the Mediterranean Sea every day.

A study conducted by researchers in the United States and Britain, part of which was published by The Guardian, showed that emissions resulting from the war in Gaza could have wide-ranging climate effects, after it became clear that what was produced during the first two months of fighting exceeded in size the annual carbon footprint of more than 20 countries in the world.

Satellite imagery analysis revealed that the fighting leveled and destroyed 38-48 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land and tree cover, with particularly extensive damage to olive groves. The bombing left behind an estimated 39 million tons of rubble, or more than 107 kilograms per square meter in the Gaza Strip. Local officials in Gaza say the war has led to an accumulation of solid waste totaling about 70,000 tons, according to preliminary data.

Environmental crisis in Lebanon

Lebanon has a large share of environmental pollution due to the ongoing armed clashes on its southern border, with the continued cross-border shelling with Israel, according to what the United Nations Development Program revealed in a report entitled: “The Gaza War: Preliminary Findings on the Social, Economic and Environmental Impact on Lebanon.”

The report provided “a preliminary analysis of the potential impacts and consequences of the ongoing Gaza war on Lebanon’s environment as well as key economic sectors, with a focus on the border areas of southern Lebanon,” according to Lebanon’s official news agency.

Regarding the negative effects on Lebanon, a statement issued by the United Nations Information Center regarding the report stated that there are significant losses in the agricultural sector in the area affected by the conflict, which is a primary source of livelihood in the border areas of southern Lebanon, with land damage, chemical contamination, and contamination from explosive remnants, which led to a loss of soil fertility, according to the statement.

The phosphorus shelling has led to “increased pollution of crops and water sources, posing a threat to livestock and human health,” in addition to the successive economic crises that Lebanon has been suffering from, which has exacerbated the garbage crisis in a number of Lebanese cities.

The statement pointed out that “main crops such as olives, carob, grains and winter crops were severely damaged, with reports indicating that 47,000 olive trees were burned.”

The UN statement also noted that “the confrontations on the Lebanese border caused significant losses in livestock, poultry and aquaculture, and restricted local fishermen’s access to fishing areas.”

“Over the past three months, 91 villages in Nabatieh and southern Lebanon have been subjected to 1,768 attacks, resulting in casualties, the internal displacement of 64,000 people, and extensive damage to homes and businesses,” he added.