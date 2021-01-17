Late last year Ikea surprised the whole world with the news. His mythical catalog, which we reviewed at ICON DESIGN decade by decade, would cease to be published after 70 years. The reason for this “emotional but rational decision to end it in a respectful way”, as explained in its press release, was none other than to adapt to new times and an increasingly technological public.

The novelties of the brand were not limited to doing without its paper magazine. At the beginning of 2020, Ikea broke its own rule of not succumbing to sales with a selection of furniture and decorative objects from its catalog at reduced prices under the umbrella of last units. This action was repeated in summer and now it points to the furor for the discounts that religiously dictates the arrival of January throughout the world.

Next, we show you some of the opportunities that you can find both on its website and in the brand’s physical stores for a limited period or until stocks run out.

1. Nikkeby clothing donkey

The myth of the chair with piled up clothes comes to an end with this closet in stained steel. It has two heights and several shelves to put a bit of sanity in that chaos that forms inside the bedroom when we take off our clothes. It can also serve as an auxiliary piece of furniture in the hall or as a shelf for plants.

29 euros (its original price was 49 euros).

2. Risatorp Basket

Eliminating plastic storage and replacing it with more durable and reusable formulas should be a priority goal in 2021. This basket for fruits and vegetables made of steel and birch sheets is much stronger than the classic container, and you only need to clean it from time to time with a damp cloth. Perforated mesh allows air to circulate so food lasts longer.

4 euros (its original price was 7 euros).

3. Folkja Mirror

The invoice by hand is not at odds with the Ikea label. This design in solid pine and braided poplar, Willy chongIt is made in an artisan workshop and has a colorless varnish film to avoid any damage to the wood if the glass breaks. It can be hung both vertically and horizontally.

9 euros (its original price was 19 euros).

4. Kapaster blanket

Its subtle print, inspired by the bark of trees and snow-covered fields, was one of the great hits of the Swedish brand in 2019. Designed in cotton thread and soft colors, this blanket was part of a collection that invited relaxation and a way of life slow with each of its objects.

10 euros (its original price was 20 euros). The discount is applied to the models in blue and white.

5. Hilver table

Telecommuting is here to stay for a long time. Conditioning our work area at home with multipurpose furniture will make the task easier. This table Made of sustainable and renewable bamboo wood, it will double as a desk, dining table and game desk.

109 euros (its original price was 139 euros).

6. Grimsås Lamp

Origami-shaped screens that project a play of light and shadow on the ceiling have become a classic in the Ikea archive. Despite its generous dimensions, this model designed by Marcus Arvonen and Bea Szenfeld seems to float in the environment thanks to perforations with the silhouette of sea stars.

29 euros (its original price was 59 euros). The promotion is applied in stores on the model in yellow.

7. Ypperlig Bank

For us it is a game and stunt proof seat. In the case of children, the possibilities skyrocket. It could act as a train car, a pony, or even a pirate ship. East robust and almost idestructible bench It is made of solid wood and polypropylene plastic to withstand all the challenges your imagination throws at you.

29 euros (its original price was 39 euros).

8. Färgrik tableware

That New Year’s resolution to get rid of all the uneven dishes and renew them for a new tableware, complete and for the day to day, will not be a drain on the pockets with this set 18-piece. Designed in turquoise stoneware, its resistant finish allows it to be put in the dishwasher or in the microwave. It includes six dinner plates, six bowls and six small ones for dessert.

15 euros (its original price was 25 euros).

9. Lierskogen bedside table

The creator of the mythical box Fixa which has helped many people to navigate the complex task of DIY also signs this key piece for any bedroom. Henrik Preutz shows off his knack for using space to the millimeter with this side table adjustable at different heights. Includes a circular shelf as storage space.

19 euros (its original price was 39 euros).

10. Möjlighet bed covers

Raise your hand if you haven’t covered your first bed with an Ikea design. With this duvet cover and pillow, and its colorful print in tribute to the Memphis group, you can level up that quilt from the college years.

12 euros (its original price was 19 euros).

11. Behärska Lantern

During confinement, the consumption of candles skyrocketed due to the imperative need to provide the home with a warmer environment. Whether aromatic, shaped like a sculpture, or –the latest trend– with soy wax, the perforated screen of this lantern it will enhance its dim and decorative light in any corner of the house.

6 euros (its original price was 10 euros).

12. Bajk alarm clock

Toy-shaped designs, so prolific in the 1980s, have always had a prominent place in the Ikea catalog. The quiet quartz mechanism and LED backlighting of this alarm clock that recalls the room of our childhood is the result of the collaboration between the designers M. Warnhammar and A. Fredriksson, members of the brand’s creative team.

6 euros (its original price was 8 euros). The promotion is applied in stores on the model in dark blue.

13. Glumsö carpet

Carpets are an easy and inexpensive way to insulate your floor against sudden changes in temperature and act as a shield against noise. This model by Ikea is made with lyocell fiber, a material of natural origin that has a minimal impact on the environment. With a discreet version of the Animal Print in its print it is as soft and shiny to the touch as silk. Allows vacuum cleaning.

99 euros (its original price was 149 euros). Offer available only in store in the dark gray model and with measurements 65×240 cm.

14. Måckebo ceiling lamp

LED bulbs are the most sustainable and long-lasting low-consumption alternative to those of a lifetime. Design vintage of the Rollsbo model, which mimics the filaments of incandescent bulbs from the beginning of the last century, is the perfect contrast for this ceiling lamp industrial style. In duo they will serve as a powerful focus for the kitchen work area.

9 euros (its original price was 14 euros).