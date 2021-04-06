Education and respect for others are the pillars of the formation of a person. And the more people who meet those characteristics, the better a given country will do. Adulthood reveals what teachings, learning, and values ​​he incorporated in childhood and adolescence. It is the consequence of what we received in the previous stages. The way of thinking, of acting, of communicating with others speaks of our past. Somehow our past condemns us. In some cases this may not be linear, but to a large extent it is. Today, certain human behaviors are linked to previous decades. It is only enough to observe the atrocities of everyday life, from insults on the public highway, mistreatment, lack of cordiality, respect for others, physical and verbal violence, dishonesty, disinterest in what is foreign, lack of affection, and so on.

Reflections on our behaviors and awareness are scarce, and perhaps this is due to pride, omnipotence, which prevents us from apologizing for our own mistakes. It is undeniable that in education and respect for our peers we get a low grade. We must assume this, but also change, modify the ways of relating to other subjects.

Hopefully there is a mea culpa about certain behaviors and significant changes emerge.

Marcelo Malvestitti

The Government and the mutation of social reality

If the Government is sure of the truth of its postulates and of the dignity of its aims, the problem that arises is the effectiveness of the procedures used to achieve the adherence of public opinion or we will discover – in this adventure applied by the presidential duo – that seems not to know enough about our social reality. They should not be ashamed to declare that this mutation of the Argentine social reality has surprised them, but they should not waste a moment in clarifying the secret spring that has been able to move it. It is time before it is too late for the Executive Power to clearly establish how to speak and how to prove the fist truths that they have held in front of society (cyclopean task), since they are the accidental drivers of the people and not the same town.

The idea of ​​a political reform that the country needs is the one derived from its economic and social transformation. Our Constitution – the one before the 1994 one – was designed for a country that wanted to get out of the desert regime. More than 27 years have passed by administrations that have dulled political sensibilities. While “the people” will continue to observe politicians of all stripes, some venal and other cynics, who will continue to disappoint them and deny the satisfaction of their most legitimate aspirations.

Ezequiel Amaro

Legacies of the Constituent Assembly and Vélez Sarsfield

Mister reader, imagine a distant Constituent Assembly that was going to regulate democracy in a written pact, our National Constitution, with three independent powers to give guarantees to the people. With all its possible shortcomings, the vision they had is admirable.

Later, Dalmacio Vélez Sarsfield would be in charge of drafting our Civil Code, once again illuminated, he defined people as all entities with traits of humanity, without distinction of gender or political party, capable or incapable. The Powers of the State are put into practice by investiture embodied by a citizen, a person within the infinite diversity with capacity, but with a duty to the neutrality of the investiture. The State must supervise and guarantee education by granting degrees, as with investiture, in both cases they must be honest for the good of the citizens.

For example, in its Art. 87 our Constitution reads: “The Executive Power of the Nation will be held by a citizen with the title of ‘President of the Argentine Nation'”. According to this, without a crack, the man or woman is put before him, including all diversities, people with different abilities and the ability to move a country forward.

Juan Arturo Murrie

New extension for consortium administrators

The chambers and associations of administrators request a new extension of the mandate of the consortium administrators in CABA. Until when will they make decisions about private property? Each building and each consortium are different. In some consortia, virtual assemblies have been carried out without problem. In other consortia, having the spaces outdoors and following all the protocols, they were face-to-face. Surely in other buildings, they are still waiting.

Why continue with the extension of the mandates? Why not leave this decision to the consortia that cannot carry out a virtual or face-to-face assembly? How complicated is it? If a consortium decides to extend the administrator’s mandate, it may be a unanimous decision of the consortium that does not require an assembly. The law allows it. Do the chambers and associations of administrators have more power than what the Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation says?

When are we going to create a society with all the letters that thinks about itself and builds itself properly, without losing respect for the other and without damaging private law? We hope that those who have to decide this issue, analyze everything in depth and take care of private property.

Cynthia rosio

Lots of people and no protocol in Rosario

While the media announce an alert for a rise in Covid cases, I would like you to take a walk around the Oroño Boulevard area of ​​the city of Rosario to see the mass of people who travel it in one direction and another. And also the bars in the area, which are not few, crowded with people who do not keep any kind of distance.

It would seem that there are two or three worlds, the one that the Government recounts, the one reported by the media and the one that the people live or make. The only reading that can be drawn from this is that we are facing the most gigantic bluff (the Covid pandemic or epidemic, if we refer exclusively to our country) since the times of Genghis Khan.

Miguel A. Decunto

