As a boy studying in a madrasa in Afghanistan, Mohammad Khalid Tahir dreamed of waging jihad. As a teenager, he joined the Taliban and celebrated when they wrested power from the US-backed government two years ago. But the euphoria did not last. Reassigned as a soldier in the Capital, he complained of being bored and longed to return to his life’s purpose, his family said. So this spring he did it — but across the border, in Pakistan.

“Our only expectation is to be martyredTahir said in a video of him en route to Pakistan. About a month later, he was killed by Pakistani security forces, his relatives said.

As a generation raised on war now finds itself trapped in a country at peace, hundreds of young Taliban soldiers have crossed into Pakistan illegally to fight alongside an insurgent group, according to security analysts.

Many say they are determined to continue waging jihad — wherever that may take them. The exodus has renewed fears that extremism will spill out of Afghanistan under the Taliban and destabilize neighbors or one day reach Western targets. Countries from Russia and China to the United States and Iran have sounded the alarm about the possible resurgence in Afghanistan of terrorist groups, such as al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The Taliban leadership has publicly condemned the departure of the fighters. The men, who admit to going to Pakistan without official permission, have joined a militant group known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which seeks to impose a strict Islamist regime. But whether or not the Afghan government slows down will signal to the rest of the world its ability and willingness to contain extremist groups within its borders.

“If you look at how the Taliban is enabling the TTP, restricting, but harboring various elements of al Qaeda and protecting the alphabet soup of Central Asian militant organizations —All of this challenges the idea that the Taliban will not allow Afghanistan to be a safe haven for international terrorism.”, said Asfandyar Mir, senior expert at the United States Institute of Peace, a federal government institution.

Last month, An Afghan-based affiliate of Islamic State carried out a suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed about 60 people, adding to a growing death toll. In the past year, the TTP has carried out at least 123 attacks in Pakistan — roughly double the number it claimed in the year before the Taliban took power, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies. , based in Islamabad.

“Young men looking for thrills and adventure is common everywheresaid Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry. “This ‘adventurism’ does not reflect common trends or public opinion, rather they are anomalies.”

“Peace and security have been secured in our country, so now we must fight in other countries and guarantee the rights of other Muslimssaid a Taliban member named Wahdat one recent night in Kabul.

Malang, a friend, added, “It is more important to go there and continue our jihad there than to stay in our country.”.

Wahdat and Malang, both 22-year-old police officers, preferred to be identified by their last names because they were not authorized to speak to the press. Both grew up in Wardak province in central Afghanistan, where Taliban-run schools sprang up and the boys aspired to wage jihad rather than work on their family’s farms.

“Our people were known for producing engineers and doctors before the wars,” said Abdulbari Wasil Sardar, 38, whose 17-year-old nephew, Muhammad Idrees Suhaib, died in Pakistan this spring fighting for the TTP. “Now the young generation is only interested in doing jihad.”

Wahdat and Malang joined the Taliban as teenagers, but when the Taliban seized power in 2021, they were reassigned to police units in Kabul, where they spent their days sitting around fidgeting.

When five of his friends went to Pakistan this spring to return to the jihad, both men were seized with jealousy. Pulling the phone from him, Malang opened a video showing a group of men crossing the border. Both said they will go in the next few months to join the TTP and are determined not to let go of their dreams of martyrdom.

“Wherever Muslims are in trouble, we must help them,” Malang said. “Like Palestine and Myanmar.”

“Even the United States,” Wahdat added.

*Zia ur-Rehman contributed reporting to this article.

CHRISTINA GOLDBAUM. THE NEW YORK TIMES