Americans reportedly owe their donut to the Dutch settlers who founded New York. Apparently the recipe of the baked ‘olykoek’ traveled with them around 1626. But it is more difficult to find out how the Dutch themselves get their dusted end-of-year pastries. According to culinary journalist Jonah Freud it is certainly not improbable and even a logical explanation that the art was copied from Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain and eventually ended up in the Republic of the Seven United Netherlands (1588-1795). The oliebol as a copy of the Jewish donut, what about that?