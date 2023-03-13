A splendid dedication in the name of the great Lucio Dalla: the German journalist Mia Ceran has just become a mother for the second time

Immense joy for the journalist of German origins My Ceran. She and her husband, the entrepreneur Federico Ferrari, have in fact just become parents for the second time. An enormous happiness shared with Instagram followers in a very sweet post published by the new mother bis.

Credit: miaceran – Instagram

Born in Germany in 1986, Ceran traveled extensively before finding what is now effectively her home, Italy. And to be exact Rome.

He lived for a long time in the United States of Americabut it is precisely in the Eternal City that he has found his happy place in the world.

Studied journalism and graduated with honors. She then met her husband, the entrepreneur and director of Diesel Federico Ferrari. With him she formed a beautiful family, which in April 2021 expanded for the first time with the birth of a beautiful child, little Bruno Romeo.

Regarding the career of Mia Ceran there would be many things to say. There television it is undoubtedly its environment. You have worked in before Mediasetthen into Rai.

On the national network she participated as a regular guest and correspondent of Those who footballtogether with Luca and Paolo, the Gialappa’s Band and many others.

Mia Ceran’s announcement

At the beginning of last October, the beautiful Mia Ceran announced with a post on social media that she would soon become a mother for the second time. To the photo of the first ultrasound, she added:

Hello to you, who are about to fall into our lives to turn them upside down again. We can’t wait (Mia, Federico, Bruno & Tito).

Now those nine months of anxious waiting have passed and the journalist has been able to embrace her second baby for the first time, another handsome boy called Lucius.

Mia posted a picture of hers hand which holds that of the newcomer, to then accompany it with some words from the song “The evening of miracles” by the great Lucio Dalla. He dedicates that he makes us understand where the inspiration for the choice of the name of the little one came from.