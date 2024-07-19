In a post, the former president’s son praises Jorginho Mello: “My governor gives us rifles and security, while our neighbor gives us something else”

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), stated on Wednesday (18.Jul.2024) that the governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), “gives rifle and security”while the “neighbor gives something else”.

This is an indirect reference to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB) – State that borders Santa Catarina. The toucan is gay. He came out as homosexual in July 2021.

Here is what Jair Renan wrote:

“Santa Catarina continues to be the safest state in Brazil. My governor provides rifles and security, while our neighbor provides something else…”

See the publication below:

This is not the first comment of this type made by Jair Renan. In 2021, after Leite declared himself gay, in an interview with “Conversation with Bial” (TV Globo), the former president’s son mocked the governor in a video published on social media.

“I came here to pay tribute to the gauchos after the interview with their governor. I came to eat gaucho meat. We are together, gauchos, but not like that, but we are together,” said Renan, at the time.

The then president also laughed at the governor during a conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada when commenting on the interview. “Yesterday the guy thought he was the best, he thought he was the best. He beat his chest, ‘I’m taking responsibility’”he stated.