Our national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued its outstanding performance in the 27th edition of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship held at the Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, with the participation of 2,000 male and female players from 70 countries around the world.

The team raised its tally in the competitions to 29 colored medals, with 10 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Today’s competitions were allocated to the adult category, and the champions of our national team presented a fine technical performance on the rug, and their outcome was a gold, silver, and two bronze medals, and Khaled Al-Shehhi was crowned with gold, weighing 62 kg, while the silver was achieved by Omar Al-Fadhli in the same weight category, while he was crowned with two bronzes each. Hessa Al Shamsi, 45 kg category, and Saeed Al Kubaisi, 85 kg category.

The competitions were attended by Abdel Moneim Al Hashimi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Ricardo Laverie, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the UAE, Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jujitsu Federation, and Dr. Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Infrastructure and Response Department at Pure Health. Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Federations, and a number of heads of continental and national federations.

Ricardo Lavery, the Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the UAE, congratulated the UAE and the capital Abu Dhabi for organizing a tournament of this size with the highest standards of accuracy, professionalism and creativity.

Al-Batran: We are proud of this generation

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a member of the Board of Directors of the Federation, praised the performance of our national jiu-jitsu team, and said: “We are proud of this generation of champions and heroines who enjoy the highest levels of readiness and self-confidence, although the competition against strong players who came to achieve the title is not an easy thing, but the will of our children It is becoming more and more solid in light of their unbridled desire to enhance the country’s medal tally and thus preserve the title.”

Al-Batran appreciated the great work done by the members of the technical staff of the national team, who contribute to preparing a strong generation of male and female players, through the application and implementation of the best training programs in accordance with best practices, which bear fruit through successive achievements in various tournaments.

solid partnership

Dr. Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Infrastructure and Response Department at Pure Health, praised the competitions, the perfect atmosphere of the tournament, and the honorable organization that cares about the smallest details, stressing that the partnership with the Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the contribution to the success of its championships and providing them with support is a cause for pride.

Al Kaabi added: “As partners of the federation, and we have a long-term partnership in developing this growing popular sport in the UAE society and the world, we will not fail to provide all forms of support for the advancement of jiu-jitsu and contribute to achieving the goals and vision that unite us with the federation and the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of the game ».

Regarding the performance of the players of our national team, he said: “The scene of Abu Dhabi’s success in hosting the World Championship is not complete without the brilliance of the sons and daughters of the Emirates on the rug, as they were up to the challenge, so congratulations to us for this generation of heroes.”

Khaled Al Shehhi wins the gold

Champion Khaled Al-Shehhi managed to achieve the most expensive gold in his career so far, after winning the world championship gold in the adult category 62 kg, after a distinguished fight with his teammate Omar Al-Fadhli, who won the silver medal.

Al-Shehhi said that the winner is the UAE, its people, and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu sport, which has become world champions, all thanks to the great support of the Federation and the best coaches that it brings to qualify us and prepare us in the best way.

In turn, the world champion Omar Al-Fadhli congratulated his colleague Al-Shehhi for achieving the gold medal, and said: “Khaled deserved to win for his wonderful performance and his continuous development at all levels. We have an integrated team and we can compete in various forums, and I am confident that we have a real chance to win the title.”

German superiority

Germany coach Christopher Muller confirmed that his country is performing well in the World Championship, adding: “We work together as a team, we are keen to constantly develop ourselves, and we enjoy the teamwork that leads us to achieve the desired results.”

He continued, “As a practitioner of Jiu-Jitsu, I could not be happier with the way this sport is growing, as it is developing in an unprecedented way, and without a doubt, Abu Dhabi plays an important role in this development, and this is evidenced by what we see and feel from the high professionalism in Organization”.

Excellence and creativity

Dimitrios Marinakis, coach of the Greece national jujitsu team, said: “I am very satisfied with the performance of the players, and I commend their wonderful efforts that led them to achieve many medals. The World Championship is an unifying tournament for many sports-loving countries, and most importantly, it is held in the UAE, which is known for spreading love, tolerance and peace.

Our team medals

Khaled Al Shehhi gold medal, 62 kg

Omar Al-Fadhli silver 62 kg

Hessa Al Shamsi Bronze Class 45 kg

Saeed Al Kubaisi, bronze, 85 kg category