Dubai (Etihad)

Tomorrow, Thursday, the electronic football team will open its participation in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where our team will play in the Middle East and Africa group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and South Africa.

Our team is represented by the players Rashid Al-Zaabi, Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, Salem Al-Hammadi and Mahmoud Al-Karbi as administrative director.

The team will play its first match against Saudi Arabia at seven in the evening, UAE time, and the second against South Africa at seven and 55 minutes in the evening, and the third against Qatar at eight and 50 minutes in the evening.

He concludes his matches in the first round on Friday, when he plays one match against Kuwait at 7:55 pm.

The system of qualifying matches is held over four rounds, and the first and second teams qualify for the World Cup.

The participation of our team enjoys great coordination and support from the Football Association and the Electronic Sports Federation, which contributed to the team’s winning of the bronze medal in the second West Asian e-Football Championship last July, and providing all possible means and capabilities to continue achieving success in that sport that attracts millions of participants. And followers from all over the world.