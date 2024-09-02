Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Our national team achieved the “runner-up” position in the first edition of the Al Dhafra International Basketball Championship for Men, after losing in the final match to its Armenian counterpart by a difference of 6 points (87-81), in the championship that witnessed the participation of 6 teams between clubs and national teams, and came at a very appropriate time for both our national team that is preparing for the Asian qualifiers, as well as the clubs of Al Dhafra, Al Wahda and Sharjah that are preparing for the new season.

The match between our national team and Armenia was very strong from the beginning to the end. The first quarter was a surprise from the Armenian team, which led 23-17. Our team regained its strength in the second quarter, leading 26-18, but lost the third quarter 17-25. The two teams tied in the fourth quarter 21-21. The match was managed by an international crew consisting of Mohi El-Din Khattab, Salem Al-Zaabi, Hamza Abbas, and monitored by international Mahmoud Rashad.

Rashid Abdullah, the national teams manager, commented: “This is a very important experience at this time and new experiences for the young players before entering the Asian qualifiers. Our goal in participating in the Al Dhafra International was clear from the beginning to give our players confidence in international matches, especially since we played against the Armenian national team and Sharjah Club, which has experience and distinguished elements among its ranks.”

For his part, Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Dhafra Club, expressed his happiness with the great success achieved by the tournament, stressing that this tournament comes within the framework of the great care given by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, to athletes and youth in their various sports.

He added: The community partnership between Al Dhafra Club and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), represented by Al Dhana Company, resulted in the establishment of this tournament. He extended his thanks to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its support and follow-up of various activities.

The rest of the standings matches resulted in Sharjah winning third place after defeating Al Dhafra 105-67, Al Dhafra came in fourth, and Oman’s Seeb came in fifth place after defeating Al Wahda 69-62.