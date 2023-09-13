Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

The effects of climate change are also becoming more and more dramatic in the mountains. Experts warn against further structural interventions.

Bolzano – The unstoppable effects are noticeable everywhere, but climate change is having particularly dramatic consequences in the mountains. High temperatures and alternating cloudbursts are causing the Alps to crumble: several rock falls on the Alpe di Siusi and the Three Peaks in northern Italy put mountain hikers’ lives in danger.

For Georg Simeoni, President of the Alpine Association of South Tyrol (AVS), this is a clear alarm signal about the increasing instability of the mountains. He warns against further interference with nature.

Mountain hikers watch the rock slide on the Sassolungo above the Alpe di Siusi. © Il T Quotidiano/youtube

“Our mountains are collapsing on their own”: Tyrol is facing a major problem

Climate change, with ever-increasing temperatures and natural disasters around the world, is threatening the Alps to an unprecedented extent: the glaciers are melting, the permafrost inside the peaks is thawing. The peaks of the Dolomites in South Tyrol are also particularly affected.

The limestone there, which forms the striking peaks, is particularly sensitive to the effects of climate change. This has led to an increased frequency of rock falls. A rock fall has just occurred at the “thumb” of the five-finger tip in the Sassolungo group in the South Tyrolean Dolomites, in which fortunately no one was injured.

Georg Simeoni sees this as a clear alarm signal: it shows the fragility of the mountains. The Alpine Association of South Tyrol is committed to ensuring that the mountain world is not further affected by artificial interventions.

Nature needs our protection, not everything that would be technically feasible can be realized.

“Our mountains are falling apart”: climate change and mass tourism are threatening the mountains

He advocates avoiding infrastructure in the mountains, which puts additional strain on nature. As an example, Georg Simeoni cites the expansion of the Sassolungo cable car, which would require the removal of rocks in extremely sensitive terrain – and which various Alpine clubs and environmental associations, including AVS, are protesting against.

The increasing number of rockslide events “should make us more careful and I call on lift operators and political leaders to thoroughly reconsider the expansion of the cable car to the Sassolungo saddle,” said the ASV president in a press release. He warns: “Nature needs our protection, not everything that would be technically feasible can be implemented.”

We already have enough infrastructure on the mountains. Apart from that, we also want to leave a little bit of nature behind for our descendants.

“Respect for nature is becoming less and less”: Alpine Association warns against construction projects in the Dolomites

At the beginning of August, Alpine clubs and environmental associations met at the foot of the Sassolungo to protest against an expansion of the Sassolungo cable car. “The pressure on the alpine environment is getting bigger and the respect for nature is getting smaller,” stated Georg Simeoni at the press conference there.

As president of the South Tyrolean Alpine Association, his job is to “point out the vulnerability of nature and wake up politics and the economy so that the Alpine region can finally find peace.”

“We already have enough infrastructure on the mountains. “Aside from that, we also want to leave a little bit of nature behind for our descendants,” explains Simeoni opposite the New South Tyrolean daily newspaper, “Please let’s stop. After all, the mountains are already collapsing.” Damage that can hardly be expressed in numbers. For comparison: Studies show that climate damage will cost Germany alone several hundred billion euros by 2050.