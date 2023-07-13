Lavrov: Russia will consider the appearance of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine as a threat in the nuclear sphere

Moscow will view the very fact of the transfer of American F-16 fighters to Ukraine as a threat in the nuclear sphere. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Lente.ru.

The foreign minister stressed that the United States and its NATO allies create the risk of a direct armed clash with Russia, the possible consequences of which he called catastrophic.

In the course of hostilities, our military will not sort out whether each specific aircraft of the specified type is equipped for the delivery of nuclear weapons or not. The very fact of the appearance of such systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be considered by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere

Answering a question about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in the Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov recalled that scenarios for the use of such weapons are clearly defined in military doctrine RF.

“At the same time, I would like to draw attention to the fact that the United States and its NATO satellites create risks of a direct armed clash with Russia, and this is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” the minister added.

Training of Ukrainian pilots will begin soon

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, which ended on July 12, representatives of Kyiv signed a memorandum on the preparation of Ukrainian pilots for flights on Western fighters. Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Canada agreed to participate in it.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will start training Ukrainian pilots for American F-16 fighters before the end of summer. By information CNN, Romania could start pilot training as early as August.

Related materials:

Stoltenberg pointed out that the training of Ukrainian military personnel will create conditions for the subsequent transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine. True, he could not answer the question of when exactly Kyiv can count on the supply of aircraft.

Most likely, the F-16 will be provided to Ukraine from the stocks of European countries, said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

As for the F-16 fighters, President [Джо] Biden, in close coordination with the allies, decided to begin training Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft. The training will take some time. Then the F-16 will be transferred, probably from European countries that have these aircraft. Jake SullivanNational Security Adviser to the President of the United States

Russia has previously warned of the danger of handing over F-16s to Ukraine

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry already pointed out the risks of transferring American fighters to Ukraine. “We must keep in mind that one of the modifications of the F-16 can “hold” nuclear weapons. If they do not understand this, then they are worthless as military strategists and planners, ”Lavrov noted.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev admitted that the countries of the European Union and the United States, together with the F-16, could supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons. “There are irreversible laws of war. If it comes to [поставок Украине] nuclear weapons, it will be necessary to launch a preemptive strike,” he warned.

Commenting on the possibility of deploying nuclear warheads on F-16 fighters, John Kirby, the White House National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, stressed that President Biden is “extremely consistent” that Washington does not want the conflict in Ukraine to escalate. According to him, by providing fighter jets to Kyiv, the West is only trying to help Ukraine protect its airspace and territorial integrity.