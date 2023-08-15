Max drives with a special helmet at Zandvoort. Because it is a bit of the home race for the Belgian-born Monegask of course.

Are you also looking forward to it? The race at Zandvoort on August 27? The tension, the sensation, the blood-curdling overtaking actions and finally Max who wins the race with a lead of 45 seconds.

Yes, we too. We can not wait. Because Zandvoort is of course special, no matter how you look at it. We are still grateful to the Pawn Prince for bringing the race back to the dunes. Because it will be a party!

Also for lovers of the better design of the helmets. Because our Max rides with a special helmet at Zandvoort.

A special helmet for Max at Zandvoort

And of course that helmet has a Dutch touch. For example, the Dutch Lion is on top and is also decorated in our national tricolor. The same red, white and blue can also be found on the side of the helmet. Good, so we don’t forget where we’re driving.

Last year our Max also had a special helmet, only it looked more like that of father Jos. So also red, white and blue, but with less frills. In the eyes of the undersigned a little more beautiful, but that’s just an opinion.

And you know it, an opinion is about equal to an anus. everyone has one, but we are rarely interested in anyone else’s. But that aside.

If you want to see what the helmet looks like exactly, take a look right here on X.

Nice match.

